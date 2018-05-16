Graduate Says She Received Death Threats After Posting Pro-Gun Graduation Pics

Kent State University graduate Kaitlin Bennett has received significant backlash and even threats after she posted a photo to her Twitter account that showed her posing with an AR-10, and holding a graduate cap that read “Come and take it” on campus.

A Second Amendment supporter and founder of a libertarian college group called Liberty Hangout, Bennett’s post criticized the university’s policy against students carrying on campus.

“Now that I graduated from @KentState, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student — especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus. #CampusCarryNow,” she posted to Twitter on Sunday.

Bennett is referring to the 1970 Kent State Massacre when four unarmed students were shot and killed by the Ohio National Guard during a mass protest against against the bombing of Cambodia by the U.S. military.

Her post has since gone viral, with over 2,500 retweets as of the writing of this article.

Now that I graduated from @KentState, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student- especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus. #CampusCarryNow pic.twitter.com/a91fQH44cq — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 13, 2018

The 22-year-old told Fox News that she posted the photo to express her disapproval with the school’s “insulting” gun control policies.

“I wanted to draw attention to the gun policies on campus that allow guests to open carry, but not students,” she said. “I find it insulting that the school values the lives of their guests more than those attending the university for four years.”

Kent State’s “University Policy Regarding Deadly Weapons” prohibits students, faculty and staff from carrying on campus, or on any grounds “operated or leased” by the university.

According to Kent State spokesman Eric Mansfield, Bennett was not in violation of the school policy since she is no longer a student.

“After graduation, she joined the ranks of our proud graduates,” he said. “So at the time of this photo, she and other graduates would be permitted to open carry on our campus.”

Bennett said that despite the push back and even death threats she has received because of the photo, she will not apologize for it.

“I have no apologies for my graduation photos,” she tweeted Tuesday. “As a woman, I refuse to be a victim & the second amendment ensures that I don’t have to be.”

I have no apologies for my graduation photos. As a woman, I refuse to be a victim & the second amendment ensures that I don't have to be. pic.twitter.com/5CKmQobrMb — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 15, 2018

Bennett also went after the ignorance of her pro-gun control critics.

“Don’t talk about gun control,” Bennett wrote on Twitter, “when you can’t even get your facts straight.”

Wouldn't it be awkward if the people calling my AR-10 in my grad photos an "assault rifle" found out assault rifles are banned & the AR-10 fires at the same rate as any modern pistol?

Don't talk about gun control when you can't even get your facts straight. — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 16, 2018

