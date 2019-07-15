Video: Lindsey Graham Says ‘I Don’t Care if [Illegals] Have to Stay in These Facilities for 400 Days… I’m Not Gonna Let Them Go’

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., appeared on Fox News on Sunday and addressed the law enforcement crisis on the southern United States border.

Graham told “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo that the crisis on the border is indeed a crisis and that what he saw in a recent visit there did not change his position on the issue of illegal immigrants.

“What I saw is a bunch of people who have been here before, broke the law before, and we’re not going to let them go,” the senator said.

Graham went on to say, “I don’t care if they have to stay in these facilities for 400 days, we’re not going to let those men go that I saw. It would be dangerous.”

He added, “I saw a system completely overwhelmed for no good reason. … What did I see? Fifty-two thousand people have been released into the interior of the United States from this one Border Patrol area alone. I saw a system about to break. … I saw 900 illegal immigrants captured for coming into our country illegally.”

“I also saw that 60 different nations are sending people here illegally. We caught people from Iran, Syria, every place in the world, they’re coming to our border,” the senator added.

Leftists on Twitter immediately condemned Graham in the strongest possible terms, causing the senator’s name to trend on the social media platform.

Asked about Democrats unnerved by photos of detention facilities, Graham said, “All of them broke our law. Many of them have done it before, and we’re not going to let them go.

“This is not a concentration camp that I saw. It is a facility overwhelmed. I’m willing to buy beds for these people … but I’m not going to let them go.”

All of this comes as the Department of Homeland Security has announced a new rule that could reduce strain on the stressed immigration system. The rule will stop most asylum seekers in a third country before they ever even get to the southern border.

