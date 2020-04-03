Grandfather Walks 4 Miles To Catch Glimpse of Granddaughter Through Glass Door

A Michigan family captured the bittersweet moment a grandfather laid eyes on his newborn granddaughter through a glass window, keeping in line with coronavirus quarantine recommendations.

Josh Gillett from Zeeland, Michigan, welcomed his daughter Elliana Rae in February, according to his Instagram account.

Gillett’s father was bursting with pride and joy over the birth of his first grandchild, and was able to hold the baby twice before coronavirus lockdown changed the way the Gillett family had to interact.

For now, the proud grandfather is content to visit his granddaughter from behind glass — a temporary sacrifice for the healthier future of both grandpa and grandbaby once coronavirus passes.

“This is not normal. This is not fun. This is actually the worst feeling ever – but I know this is temporary,” Gillett wrote on Instagram.

“Today, my dad walked over 4 miles to our house so he could see Elliana through the window… again. This has become a regular thing.”

“It breaks my heart that my dad can’t hold my daughter,” Gillett continued. “However, as you can clearly see on my dad’s face, he’s overflowing with joy just to see her.”

Gillett and his father are choosing to find the silver lining during the coronavirus lockdown, keeping the perspective that their physical separation is only for a short while.

“I hate that having a window between us is the only way she can see her grandpa – but again, I remember this is temporary,” he wrote.

Gillett recalled how eager his father had been to meet his first grandchild and embrace life as a grandpa.

“While my wife was pregnant, I don’t think an hour went by where my dad didn’t brag about becoming a grandpa soon,” Gillett wrote.

“Now, his granddaughter is finally here and the only thing he can hold are the daily pictures we send him.”

“However, he knows this is temporary.”

Gillett urged readers to follow the stay at home guidelines for the safety and wellbeing of others, even when it is sad, uncomfortable or painful to do so.

“If this grandpa can resist coming inside and loving his first grandchild, I know the rest of us can do this too,” he wrote.

