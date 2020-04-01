SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Heartwarming: Hospital Workers Pause To Clap in Appreciation for the Cleaning Crew at the Hospital

By Amanda Thomason
Published April 1, 2020 at 2:45pm
Print

Those of us who don’t perform “essential” jobs that require us to still be out in public right now can’t fully understand the feeling the essential workers have as they head to work, knowing that today might be the day they expose themselves to COVID-19.

Grocery store employees have become heroes of the times, as well as doctors and nurses, and all for good reason — they’re putting themselves and their health in jeopardy to provide necessary services so the rest of us have a better chance of surviving.

Many have shown their gratitude through social media posts, setting special times to applaud for healthcare workers and even writing their thanks in places medical staff will see them.

But there’s another unsung hero in all this madness: The cleaning staff. Doctors and nurses may help patients directly, but there would be far more problems if there were no cleaning crews to sanitize everything.

TRENDING: While Dems Lie About Trump's CDC Budget, Turns Out Obama Requested Millions in Cuts

The medical staff at Sant Joan de Déu in Barcelona, Spain, recognized the hard work put in by their cleaning staff by applauding them as they rolled into the hospital for work.

The video was shared on the hospital’s Twitter account, and has since been shared and watched thousands of times.

“ROUND OF APPLAUSE: Healthcare professionals in Spain took a moment to show appreciation for the cleaning crew in the hospital who are working tirelessly to keep the facility safe for patients and staff,” KSAZ-TV captioned its share of the video on Facebook.

“My dad is a hospital floor tech, he has never been busier,” one person commented on the KSAZ-TV video. “May God keep them all safe.”

“I clean for a hospital also,” wrote another. “There are times we do get appreciate for the hard work in sanitized and cleaning the rooms.”

“I used to be a Housekeeper for many years & it’s not an easy job,” wrote a third. “Dealing with some disgusting things & this virus is dangerous. Housekeepers are very important individuals. Thank you & be safe.”

RELATED: Doctor Who Went Viral for Greeting Son Through Glass Door Survived Tornado 'By the Grace of God'

While things like washing hands and keeping high-traffic areas clean has always been important, it’s even more so now with the virus spreading like wildfire.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released recommendations for cleaning, posting guidelines and instructions on its website for medical, commercial and home environments. The biggest and simplest preventative measure that has been stated time and again is proper hand-washing.

“Perform hand hygiene frequently,” the webpage for homes and residential communities states. “Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60 to 95% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry. Soap and water should be used preferentially if hands are visibly dirty.”

Another one we’ve been cautioned about repeatedly is to “avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.”

The page also suggests that good airflow be maintained in common areas, and that all “high-touch” areas be cleaned daily with an appropriate cleaner.

All of these precautions are good practices anyway, but they’re even more important to observe now. More details are available on the CDC’s website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Cops Find Pit Bull Behind Wheel of Crashed Car After Owner Allegedly Tried To Teach Dog To Drive
Heartwarming: Hospital Workers Pause To Clap in Appreciation for the Cleaning Crew at the Hospital
Dolly Parton Starting New Bedtime Story Video Series Called 'Goodnight with Dolly'
Heartbreaking: Couple Unable To Visit Newborn in NICU Amid COVID Concerns
Actor John Krasinski Starts 'Some Good News' Show To Bring Positivity During Pandemic
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×