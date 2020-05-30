SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Grandmother in Tears When She Receives 100 Roses for 100th Birthday

×
By Amanda Thomason
Published May 30, 2020 at 8:29am
Print

When family is the most important thing to you, not being able to be with them is punishment — especially on important days and during special celebrations.

Nanay” Nene, of Jacksonville, Florida, has quite an impressive family. She has seven children, 20 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Sadly, her husband passed away on Christmas Eve, but thankfully she has lots of family.

As her birthday approached, it looked like social-distancing restrictions were still going to be in place, so one of her nieces hatched up a plan.

TRENDING: Washington Inflates COVID-19 Numbers, Includes Gunshot Victims Among Deaths

100 years, 100 roses: The thoughtful niece rallied roses and relatives, doled out the flowers, and had family members bring the matriarch a few at a time as she sat in a wheelchair on her porch.

Edward Nostrates, who married into the family and is one of Nanay Nene’s grandsons, said that she was definitely touched by the kind gesture.

“You couldn’t really see her face just because of the face mask, it’s just covering her whole face,” he said, according to WTLV. “But she was tearing up.”

Based on the photos Nostrates shared, she was happy to be the recipient of the roses and birthday wishes from the important people in her life. Nostrates also made her a gorgeous cake decorated with flowers.

“I just finished editing this story to show you tonight at 5:30,” Jeannie Blaylock with WTLV posted on Friday. “100 roses — perfect for a lady they call ‘Nanay.’ Thanks to Edward Nostrates for telling me all about Nanay and this special Bright Spot.”

“Thank you Jeannie for sharing my Nanay Nena’s story, you made her 100th birthday extra special,” Nostrates commented on her post. “The whole family would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

RELATED: Caught on Video: Amazon Delivery Driver Stops To Pray for Boy with Heart Defect

“I love that woman with all my heart!” commented another person. “I’m just sad I couldn’t be there for the celebration. She really deserves the world, thank you for sharing this!”

“From the Philippines with all our love, hugs and kisses!!! We love you Nanay Nena!!!” wrote a third.

Nostrates reassured readers on his post that Nanay Nene “did enjoy her centennial COVID-19 celebration” and they appreciated all the extended birthday wishes.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Photos Show What Can Happen If You Handle Lemons or Limes and Go Outside
Bride-To-Be Saves Over $18,000 for Dream Wedding by Eating Her Favorite Foods
Grandmother in Tears When She Receives 100 Roses for 100th Birthday
Woman Says She Can Hear Her Own Heart Beat and Eyes Move Due to Rare Condition
Caught on Video: Amazon Delivery Driver Stops To Pray for Boy with Heart Defect
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×