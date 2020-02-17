Widow Breaks Down After Receiving Bouquet of Roses and Card from Late Husband

A grieving Arizona woman was moved to tears after receiving a bouquet of roses for Valentine’s Day from her husband who died last year.

Randy Tenney passed away in December, approximately four months after he was diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer, KPHO/KTVK reported.

Prior to his death, and with some help from a family friend who’s a florist, the thoughtful husband planned a way to continue one of his favorite annual traditions — gifting his wife flowers for Valentine’s Day.

Two months after her husband’s death, Debra Tenney found herself accepting a lovely bouquet of roses from the man who knew how much she would appreciate them after he was gone.

Tenney, from Show Low, Arizona, read the card attached to the bouquet of yellow roses with a single red rose in the center and began to weep.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, yelling from Heaven that I will always love you. With love from your eternal Valentine, R.T.,” the note read.

Tenney cried and hugged her daughter, who had been filming the sentimental moment when she said, “It was Dad’s idea, Mom.”

Tenney later told KPHO how her husband’s personality shone through in the thoughtful gift.

“My husband would give me a card that he wrote every year, usually in crayon, and it always started out with ‘Roses are red, violets are blue.’ Then something corny at the end,” Tenney said.

“He always gave me flowers for Valentine’s Day, [and] yellow was his favorite color.”

Tenney shared a photo and video of her Valentine’s Day gift on social media, writing, “Today I got a special delivery straight from heaven.”

“Randy set this up before he passed away and I can’t think of anything sweeter. I miss my valentine so much. He’s the best,” she wrote.

Though the gift brought her to tears, Tenney said it was a heartwarming reminder of her husband’s love.

“I guess you could call this my real-life ‘P.S. I Love You,’ miracle,” Tenney said, referring to the 2007 tragedy-romance film.

Randy and Debra had been married for 45 years, building a life together with their large family, as evidenced by a family photo taken in early 2019.

According to KPHO, the couple married in 1974 in Taylor, Arizona, and have eight children and 34 grandchildren.

