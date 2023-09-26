Reader warning: This story is graphic and may cause your blood to boil.

On Sunday, former U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas, whose husband is a Border Patrol agent, posted an image to social media of a Border Patrol agent brutalized and humiliated by an attacker near McAllen, Texas.

The graphic images show a bloodied law enforcement agent and photographs of his assailant, whom Flores described as a cartel member with the word “RATA” (rat in Spanish) written into his forehead.

“This is the type of violence that is being exerted on Border Patrol Agents by those who don’t want to be apprehended. The suspect was encountered by Border Patrol near McAllen, Texas. The suspect was labeled a rat by the cartels and fought against the agent until the backup arrived. Please pray for our men and women in uniform,” Flores wrote.

Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins also posted the same images with the caption: “*GRAPHIC WARNING* These images show a BP Agent in the RGV assaulted by a smuggler moving migrants. Took 3 agents to get him down. The cartel marked him a ‘rat’ hence the ‘RATA’ tattooed on his forehead. BPAs are increasingly facing assaults and violent smugglers.”

Warning: The following posts contain graphic images that may be considered offensive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayra Flores 🇺🇸🦅 (@mayrafloresforcongress)

*GRAPHIC WARNING* These images show a BP Agent in the RGV assaulted by a smuggler moving migrants. Took 3 agents to get him down. The cartel marked him a “rat” hence the “RATA” tattooed on his forehead. BPAs are increasingly facing assaults and violent smugglers @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/GTPyMUaMZI — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 25, 2023

Is Biden responsible for America’s border crisis? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (3 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

According to the New York Post, cartels are known for revenge crimes, including “beheadings, hangings and acid baths – against traitors” and marking victims with body paint.

In 2021, according to the Yucatan Times — an English-language newspaper on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula — the body Carlos Enrique Sanchez, a cartel known as “El Cholo” who left his gang to start his own crime group, was found wrapped in plastic on a park bench in Guadalajara with a sign reading “the traitor El Cholo” pinned on his body with knives.

According to Fox News, cartels are getting ever more sophisticated in their operations.

Earlier this month, Fox reported that cartels like the Sinaloa cartel and Jalisco New Generation (the cartel “El Cholo” left) are establishing “intelligence bunkers” and deploying “illegal security cameras” around the border city of Tecate, in Baja, California, to monitor authorities, citizens, and perceived enemies.

The security cameras get their power from the local powerlines and are connected to the internet, but one official told Fox that local law enforcement cannot remove them without a court order.

A cartel operative in Tijuana disclosed to Fox News that drones are also utilized to surveil “gringos” and monitor Border Patrol activities. The situation at the border has escalated into an all-out war, with enormous profits at stake.

Maybe the narcos can help us find the #MissingF35 ? Mexican cartel bases used to spy on enemies, dispatch hitmen – The ‘intelligence bunkers’ are active on the Mexico/US border … “cartels also have a makeshift ‘dispatch center’…”https://t.co/IQVWfGW6Tq — Kingsnake (@PrestonMcMurry) September 18, 2023



A report in July by the House Committee on Homeland Security revealed that in 2021 alone, cartels made an estimated $13 billion from human trafficking and smuggling, not even factoring in fentanyl smuggling.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration’s big idea to help is a mobile app –which seems less useful than a teaspoon in a tsunami against the force of the cartels.

It’s not surprising that White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would rather avoid the question.

JUST IN: Karine Jean-Pierre straight up refused to answer Peter Doocy’s question about how 10,000 illegals are entering our country every single day. She tried to ignore the question and Doocy wasn’t having any of it. This is so pathetic. pic.twitter.com/Y97P1SPEaz — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) September 21, 2023



The situation is beyond shameful.

While the United States allocates resources to foreign wars, our bravest are engaged in a war right here at our border, and their battle remains unsupported and purposely ignored by our own government.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.