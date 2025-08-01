Greg Gutfeld Drops a Surprise – He's Appearing on Jimmy Fallon Next Week: 'I'm Psyched About It'

Fox News host and comedian Greg Gutfeld announced he’ll be appearing on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” next week.

Gutfeld made the announcement during Thursday’s episode of “The Five” on Fox News.

While Gutfeld is famous for bashing leftists, including comedians, he praised Fallon for having him on.

🚨 GREG GUTFELD: “I am doing Jimmy Fallon next week and I’m psyched about it. Fallon comes across as a great guy. And me going on his show shows he’s not worried about upsetting his peers.” “Remember, he got a lot of stick for ‘humanizing’ Trump when he tousled his hair, but it… pic.twitter.com/BqCgmoqEiF — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) July 31, 2025

“I am doing Jimmy Fallon next week — I’m psyched about it,” Gutfeld said. “Because Fallon comes across as a great guy, nice guy, and also, me going on his show shows him he’s not worried about upsetting his peers.

“Remember, he got a lot of stick for ‘humanizing’ Trump when he tousled his hair, but it didn’t come from anybody but the people on the left, who wanted to teach all entertainers a lesson: that if you dare show that Trump is a human, then you’re toast,” the “Gutfeld!” host said.

“And so it’s kinda nice that he’s taken this risk,” he added.

Trump destroys Jimmy Fallon at his Pennsylvania rally for the time when Fallon apologized for “humanizing” him during the 2016 election by messing up his hair on the Tonight Show. “How WEAK and PATHETIC is a guy like that?” pic.twitter.com/m3Wvl8pCf2 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 24, 2024

Gutfeld will appear as a guest on “The Tonight Show” on Aug. 7, according to NBC.

The surprising announcement came weeks after CBS said it is canning leftist comedian Stephen Colbert and scrapping “The Late Show.”







“It could be freeing, for the few [late night hosts] that are left, to leave the fold,” Gutfeld said.

“Colbert’s firing, it’s true, it is about a lack of viewpoint diversity, and the financial disaster that it caused. That is a message to the other guys that now you have an argument against doing, not just partisan politics, but any politics. You don’t have to do it.

“You could be like [the late Johnny] Carson or [Jay] Leno. This is, after all — it’s supposed to be fun. You’re not supposed to send your viewers home angry, which is, I think, what these shows were doing,” Gutfeld said.

“Gutfeld!” ratings have consistently dominated other late-night television shows.

In 2025, Gutfeld’s show averaged 3.1 million viewers through July 20, while Colbert’s averaged only 1.9 million viewers, according to Fox News.

Yet Colbert’s show ratings were higher than Jimmy Kimmel’s, Jimmy Fallon’s, and Seth Meyers’, respectively.

