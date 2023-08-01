Greg Gutfeld Says People Try to Destroy His Career on a Weekly Basis: 'Can't Let That Stop Me'

The king of late night has some advice for journalists and entertainers on the conservative side of the aisle.

On the “Rubin Report” on Sunday, Greg Gutfeld, the sharp-witted co-host of “The Five” and host of “Gutfeld!”, discussed the cancel culture and the attacks he faces on a daily basis by those on the left.

“It’s weird because, the irony is, more dangerous on Gutfeld! — they leave me alone,” Gutfeld said.

“But the people that are really trying to get me are the ones that are auditing, and I use, like ‘auditing,’ The Five. So they’re actually like, it’s like they’re not taking the course, you know, they’re showing up in the back hoping that the professor uses the wrong pronoun.”







“I would assume that at least once a week there is somebody deliberately trying to destroy my career, but I can’t let that stop me,” Gutfeld added.

Democrats trying to take another key chess piece off the board before the election with bogus attacks. White House Condemns Holocaust Comment Made By Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld https://t.co/8wGalOkfAR — Phil (@PaleoPhil) July 25, 2023



“We all have to share the risk,” Gutfeld said.

Gutfeld, with his firsthand experience with cancel culture, put into words what most of us on the conservative side have been realizing.

Do you watch Gutfeld’s shows on Fox News? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (1 Votes)

Every time we share our opinions, write a piece, or raise our hand in class to refute an opinion masquerading as fact, we take a risk.

Cancel culture has become the boogeyman of our age, the shadow monster that gives conservatives a moment of pause before they open their mouths to say what they are thinking.

And the only way to fight this encroachment over our thoughts is by sharing the risk of speaking the truth.

“If you get canceled and there’s another way out,” Gutfeld said, “you will always rise above.”

“The perfect example is Jason Aldean getting targeted — his song goes to number one,” he added.

Jason Aldean gets hit by a slander campaign from the media & his song ‘Try That in a Small Town’ jumps to number 1. Morgan Wallen is selling out 50,000 person stadiums after he was banned from airwaves just 2 years ago. I hope this is a lesson for the country community. When… pic.twitter.com/CRlCAHy510 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 22, 2023



“Here’s the thing,” Gutfeld said a little later. “I don’t believe that boycotts are good. However… when you see that somebody is trying to pull a fast one on you, that’s worthy enough to call it out and to avoid them.

“And then, when you see someone who’s being unfairly targeted,” he continued, “that is when you share the risk.”

“That is when you go, like, OK I’m going to go buy Greg Gutfeld’s book because they accused him of being a bigot. Or a racist. Because I know he isn’t, and I want to have the Jason Aldean effect.” [17.45 – 18.21]

His book plug aside, the “Jason Aldean effect” Gutfeld referenced within the conservative community has only recently gone from an occasional half-hearted boycott into a movement that is steadily growing in strength.

The success of the Bud Light and Target boycotts and the success of Jason Aldean’s “Try that in a small town,” after getting pulled off CMT, have given conservatives a taste of what it feels like when the shoe is on the other foot, and it feels great.

Every conservative who went out and bought that single shared a little piece of Aldean’s victory when the song went to number one.

Because when we share the risk, we also share the reward.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.