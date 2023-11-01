An Islamist militant group backed by Iran that the Biden administration removed from its list of terror organizations in 2021 claimed responsibility for a series of attacks against Israel on Tuesday.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels, also known as Ansar Allah, said in a statement that they are behind a series of missile and drone operations that have targeted Israel.

The group’s statement is nothing if not more evidence that the White House is in over its head both at home and abroad.

ABC News reported missiles and drones have been intercepted by both the U.S. military and the Israeli Defense Forces in recent weeks — since the Oct. 7 terror attacks Hamas carried out against Israel.

Tuesday, Israeli pilots intercepted and shot down missiles as they approached its port at Eilat on the Red Sea.

The Houthi movement said in a statement that it was behind three attacks against Israel, but its spokesman did not name any specific attacks or targets.

“Our armed forces launched a large batch of ballistic missiles and a large number of drones at various targets of the Israeli enemy,” Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree with the group said in a statement on television, ABC News reported.

Saree concluded, “The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that this operation is the third operation in support of our oppressed brothers in Palestine and confirm that we will continue to carry out more qualitative strikes with missiles and drones until the Israeli aggression stops.”

If that statement sounds like a terror threat from a well-armed, well-financed group of terrorists, it is not — at least not according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Just weeks after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Blinken issued a statement that revoked the Houthi movement’s terror group designation.

“Effective February 16, I am revoking the designations of Ansarallah, sometimes referred to as the Houthis, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) under the Immigration and Nationality Act and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist,” Blinken said.

Blinken said that by branding the prominent, Yemeni group known for its brutality as a terrorist organization it risked depriving Yemen’s civilian population of basic necessities.

He concluded, “We reaffirm our strong belief that there is no military solution to this conflict.”

The Houthis had only been designated as terrorists a month prior by the Trump administration.

Then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “If Ansarallah did not behave like a terrorist organization, we would not designate it” as one.

Pompeo also said the point of the decision to call such terrorists what they are was intended to deter “further malign activity by the Iranian regime.”

Obviously, there could not be more contrast between the Trump and Biden administrations on border security, the economy, personal liberty and, of course, foreign policy.

Under the Trump administration, the world was at peace, Americans had more money, and the country was safer.

In Biden’s third year, there are conflicts on multiple continents that feel as though they could spread at any moment into a third world war.

Perhaps nothing sums up the incompetent Biden administration than Tuesday’s statement from Ansar Allah.

A group that Blinken announced would no longer be branded as terrorists copped to launching jihadist attacks against innocent Jews.

The same people who would probably face extreme difficulty defining the word “woman” are directing policies that have global ramifications. The inept far-left secretary of state and an inept far-left president have not commented publicly on the thwarted attacks against Israel.

But if there was any doubt left that the people leading us do not know what they’re doing, or who they’re dealing with, we now know it for sure.

