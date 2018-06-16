SECTIONS
Culture
Print

Gun Control Group Announces It Will Honor Hillary Clinton’s ‘Unwavering’ Commitment to the Cause

By Jack Davis
June 16, 2018 at 9:02am

Print

Although America’s voters rejected Hillary Clinton’s gun control policies in the 2016 presidential election, one group has decided she needed to be honored for her opposition to gun rights.

The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence awarded Clinton its 2018 Courageous Leadership Award, which was to be presented at its annual dinner this week, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

In accepting the award, Clinton said the 2018 midterm elections should be a referendum on gun control, and that it should “finally be the election that turns the tide against the gun lobby,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The organization honoring Clinton was first formed after a San Francisco shooting but later merged with one operated by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, an Arizona Democrat who was severely wounded in a 2011 shooting.

TRENDING: Report: GOP Leaders Hammer Rosenstein Over ‘Intimidation’ Tactics and ‘Chilling’ Threats

“The vast majority of Americans are on our side,” Clinton said. “So we are winning the debate. But now we’ve got to get everyone to vote on this issue.”

Do you support gun rights?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Clinton called the failure to limit gun rights “a cruel choice,” later adding, “Our inaction on gun violence has deadly consequences.”

During her speech, Clinton focused on the elections, telling gun control partisans to send the message that “gun safety is not just smart policy, it’s now a political necessity.”

As a candidate, Clinton vowed to use executive orders to impose gun control and planned she would seek to make gun makers liable for shootings, according to campaign emails that were released by WikiLeaks.

Clinton’s award rankled some on Twitter.

During her speech, Clinton claimed that she was unfairly targeted by gun rights supporters during her failed presidential campaign.

RELATED: Guns Haven’t Changed in America. People Have.

“The gun lobby spent about $30 million against me, not having the guts to take on specific gun proposals,” Clinton said, according to KNTV. “In fact, their ads had nothing to do with guns. They were just outright lies.”

Clinton also attacked President Donald Trump for his support of gun rights.

Trump “did everything he could to ingratiate himself with the gun lobby, and is now doing everything he can to gut existing laws,” she said.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: gun control, Hillary Clinton

By: Jack Davis on June 16, 2018 at 9:02am

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

WASHINGTON - MARCH 09: F.B.I. Director Robert Mueller speaks at a news conference at the bureau's headquaters March 9, 2007 in Washington, DC. Mueller was responding to a report by the Justice Department inspector general that concluded the FBI had committed 22 violations in its collection of information through the use of national security letters. The letters, which the audit numbered at 47,000 in 2005, allow the agency to collect information like telephone, banking and e-mail records without a judicially approved subpoena.

Fed Judge Rules Against Mueller: He Must Name Unidentified Persons in Manafort Indictment

Chris Agee

Sarah Sanders Kills Big CBS Story With One Tweet

Erin Coates

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks to the media during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill, on April 21, 2016 in Washington, DC. In a recent interview Ryan vowed there would be no government shutdown despite party divisions.

House Republicans Consider Forcibly Removing Paul Ryan From Office

Chris Agee

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 16: U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference February 16, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Pelosi held the news conference to answer questions from members of the media.

Nancy Pelosi Suggests ‘Uprisings All Over the Country’

Erin Coates

Outrage Follows After Daily News Writer Tells Puerto Rican Kimberly Guilfoyle To Pick Grapes

Joe Simonson

Stormy Could Lose Entire Legal Fund to Avenatti in Bankruptcy Court, Be Left With Nothing

Erin Coates

Breaking: President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian Lawmakers

Dick Morris

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert Mueller testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee June 13, 2013, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Mueller testified on the oversight of the FBI.

Dick Morris: IG Report Cuts Ground Out from Under Mueller

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.