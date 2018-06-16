Gun Control Group Announces It Will Honor Hillary Clinton’s ‘Unwavering’ Commitment to the Cause

Although America’s voters rejected Hillary Clinton’s gun control policies in the 2016 presidential election, one group has decided she needed to be honored for her opposition to gun rights.

The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence awarded Clinton its 2018 Courageous Leadership Award, which was to be presented at its annual dinner this week, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

In accepting the award, Clinton said the 2018 midterm elections should be a referendum on gun control, and that it should “finally be the election that turns the tide against the gun lobby,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The organization honoring Clinton was first formed after a San Francisco shooting but later merged with one operated by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, an Arizona Democrat who was severely wounded in a 2011 shooting.

Tonight, we honored a dear friend and courageous champion of gun safety. Thank you, @HillaryClinton, for keeping up the fight and inspiring us all to do the same. pic.twitter.com/txnCll9mVm — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 15, 2018

You should never be associated with a person who lied, destroyed evidence of a private server, and broke the espionage act. It will destroy your credibility. Those five hundred pageS need to be read carefully by both you and your husband. — Mary Gelinas (@__MaryGelinas__) June 15, 2018

“The vast majority of Americans are on our side,” Clinton said. “So we are winning the debate. But now we’ve got to get everyone to vote on this issue.”

Clinton called the failure to limit gun rights “a cruel choice,” later adding, “Our inaction on gun violence has deadly consequences.”

During her speech, Clinton focused on the elections, telling gun control partisans to send the message that “gun safety is not just smart policy, it’s now a political necessity.”

As a candidate, Clinton vowed to use executive orders to impose gun control and planned she would seek to make gun makers liable for shootings, according to campaign emails that were released by WikiLeaks.

Clinton’s award rankled some on Twitter.

Thank God President Trump stands up for gun control AND THE VICTIMS when all those other politicians failed! SAD! — No Name (@Cooldrummerchic) June 16, 2018

And what did you do about the gun law when you were in power @HillaryClinton are we just jumping on the band wagon to try and gain popularity? — Antony Rudnicki (@antonyrudnicki) June 16, 2018

All the lies you create,, trying to take our guns. Keep trying we will rise up and not allow it to happen — Curt (@Curt04872718) June 16, 2018

During her speech, Clinton claimed that she was unfairly targeted by gun rights supporters during her failed presidential campaign.

“The gun lobby spent about $30 million against me, not having the guts to take on specific gun proposals,” Clinton said, according to KNTV. “In fact, their ads had nothing to do with guns. They were just outright lies.”

Clinton also attacked President Donald Trump for his support of gun rights.

Trump “did everything he could to ingratiate himself with the gun lobby, and is now doing everything he can to gut existing laws,” she said.

