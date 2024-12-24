Gun Malfunction During Attempted Mass Shooting Leads to Capture of Teen Girl

A jammed gun and a heroic classmate thwarted plans for an apparent attempted school massacre last week in a Brazilian school.

Lyedja Yasmin Silva Santos, 19, was arrested last week after police said she tried to kill a teacher and classmates at Berilo Wanderley State School in Natal, the capital city of Rio Grande do Norte in the northeastern part of Brazil, according to a translated report by Portuguese-language news outlet Agora RN.

The Dec. 17 attack began around 8 a.m. when the armed girl entered the school and tried to start shooting.

“However, the weapon initially failed and then ended up firing and hitting a student who tried to protect the teacher,” according to the report.

At that point, another student, identified only as Heitor, 18, tackled her and restrained her until police arrived, according to the report.

She was charged the next day with attempted qualified homicide in connection with the incident.

The wounded student was grazed by a bullet to the head, Agora RN reported. He was treated at a local hospital.

RN: jovem que baleou aluno em escola deixou carta: “Encontrar paz” Lyedja Yasmin, 19 anos, portava um revólver, livros sobre serial killers e três facas. Vítima ficou ferida na cabeça (Metrópoles) pic.twitter.com/HE7yDLRXVo — BLOG ALDO ALMEIDA (@BLOGALDOALMEIDA) December 19, 2024

Silva Santos was carrying a .38 caliber revolver, three knives and several books about mass killers, Sampi.net reported, according to a translation of the outlet’s story.

“Before the attack, she left a farewell letter stating that she had acted alone and that her goal was to ‘find peace’ after the attack, suggesting that she intended to take her own life,” Sampi reported.

“I acted alone, I acquired everything on my own and no one knew anything about it,” her note read, according to International Business Times.

“To my friends and family, I thank you for everything you have done for me and I am sorry for everything I have caused. I would never have dreamed of dying like this, but this was the best option,” the note continued.

“I loved each and every one of you, even if I didn’t show it. I hope you understand and forgive me, because that is the only way I will find peace.”

Because of the malfunctioning weapon and the actions of the fellow student, police said she only managed to fire one shot, according to Sampi.

At a court hearing, during which the accused shooter was charged, “she remained silent, accompanied by her lawyers,” according to the report.

The wounded boy was still hospitalized in stable condition the following day.

The incident happened only days after a 15-year-old girl opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, killing two and wounding six.

