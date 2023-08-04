Anti-gun leftists love to claim that there is no time when a gun is good and useful, but there are countless stories to the contrary, including a recent incident in Michigan, where an armed citizen put a quick end to an attempted armed robbery.

Police in Cassopolis, Michigan, are investigating an alleged robber who was taken down when he reportedly pulled a knife and tried to rob a gas station, according to WSBT-TV.

The suspect, who has not yet been named publicly, was shot after witnesses said he pulled his knife and demanded money. The man who shot the suspect had his concealed firearm license on him when police responded to the scene.

“The defendant, the armed robber … has been charged with armed robbery. Once he’s released from the hospital, he will enter the criminal justice system, where we will be seeking his extradition to the state of Michigan, where he faces life offense charges to two robberies,” said Victor Fitz, Cass County Prosecutor, WSBT reported.

Gas station employee Harjinder Singh told WXMI-TV that the whole incident shocked him.

He said the suspect came in asking to use the bathroom, but then went to a corner of the store and put on a mask before walking up, waving a knife and demanding money.

The next thing Singh knew, the suspect was falling to the floor after a loud bang went off, thanks to a good guy with a gun.

The suspect is in stable condition, according to the most recent report.

Michigan has fairly strict gun laws, but if the state was more like New York, Illinois or California, this robbery might have gone in favor of the alleged crook.

Do you think gun rights are under attack in America? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (8 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Still, stories of good guys with a gun occur time and again in this country, each time proving that a gun in the right hands can protect lives and property from evildoers.

Americans are increasingly refusing to be targets for criminals and the now more common concealed-carry laws seen across the country are helping them fight back. For instance, in June, a man in Las Vegas put a quick end to an attempted mass shooting at a condominium complex near the Las Vegas Strip.

Only a few weeks ago, a pizza delivery man protected his life and property when he drew his legally possessed firearm to stop two armed robbers from taking his money and car.

A month ago, a pregnant woman in a parking garage in Little Rock, Arkansas, used her personal firearm to stop two men from beating her husband and threatening their children.

Mass shootings have also been stopped, contrary to the left’s claims that such a feat is impossible without gun bans.

Then there was the civilian who stopped a man allegedly looking to perpetrate a mass shooting in an Indiana shopping mall. Also, in 2019, another lawful gun owner in Georgia quickly ended what was a potential mass shooting at a bar.

In 2019, Fee.org writer Lawrence W. Reed reported that “Guns prevent an estimated 2.5 million crimes a year, or 6,849 every day.” The National Rifle Association added that numbers from Dr. John Lott’s Crime Prevention Research Center show that 34 percent of “active shooter” attacks are stopped or limited by legal gun owners responding to a shooting.

Thankfully, Americans have the God-given right to protect themselves, their family and their property. And until the left succeeds in preventing these legally armed citizens from carrying the firearms they used to save lives, we will continue seeing such stories. Thank God fewer people all the time believe the left’s false claim that there is no such thing as a good guy with a gun.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.