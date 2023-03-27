Parler Share
Gwyneth Paltrow is facing criticism for her attire in the courtroom last week after wearing "Jeffrey Dahmer" glasses, left, and necklaces worth $65,000.
Gwyneth Paltrow is facing criticism for her attire in the courtroom last week after wearing "Jeffrey Dahmer" glasses, left, and necklaces worth $65,000. (Rick Bowmer - Pool / AP ; Rick Bowmer - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow Tried to Give Treats to Bailiffs, Wore $65k Necklace, 'Jeffrey Dahmer Glasses' to Trial

 By Jack Davis  March 27, 2023 at 7:41am
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow was mocked on social media for her version of courtroom decorum, which includes glasses Twitter posters likened to ones worn by serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Paltrow is being sued for $300,000 by Dr. Terry Sanderson, who claims he was severely injured when Paltrow plowed into him on a Utah ski slope. Paltrow said he was the one who hit her and is countersuing over the 2016 incident.

Last week, Paltrow wanted to bring what she called “treats” for the court bailiffs, according to the New York Post.

“Private security for my client wanted to bring in treats for the bailiffs for how helpful they’ve been,” Stephen Owens, Paltrow’s lawyer, said in court on Thursday.

“So, I wanted to do that transparently and see if there are any objections,” he said. Sanderson’s lawyers rejected the notion.

“Let them know, ‘thank you, but no thank [you],’” Judge Kent Holmberg said.

Then, Paltrow’s choice of attire ran afoul of Twitter’s fashion police, with her “Jeffrey Dahmer glasses”  being an object of derision.

In pricing the ensemble Paltrow wore last Wednesday, the U.K. Daily Mail noted it was a pricey combination of a $595 sweater, $425 pants,  $1,200 boots, and a $1,600 bag.

Two gold necklaces worth about $65,000 completed the look, according to the Mail.

Is Gwyneth Paltrow totally out of touch with the world the rest of us live in?

The case has Paltrow and witnesses for Sanderson giving opposite versions of what took place.

“Mr. Sanderson categorically hit me on the ski slope, and that is the truth,” Paltrow testified Friday, according to NBC.

“There was a body pressing against me and a very strange grunting noise,” she said.

Craig Ramon, a witness for Sanderson, said he saw Paltrow hit Sanderson from behind, then saw Sanderson lay in the snow for a couple minutes.

The trial will continue this week.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




