Path 27
News
Marine Corps recruits line up in formation during the 54-hour Crucible exercise on Jan. 7, 2011, at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Parris Island, South Carolina.
Marine Corps recruits line up in formation during the 54-hour Crucible exercise on Jan. 7, 2011, at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Parris Island, South Carolina. (Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images)

Haiti Begs for American Troops to Land, Maintain Order

Andrew Jose July 10, 2021 at 9:10am
Path 27

The Haitian government has confirmed that it asked the United States to help preserve order in the country by sending in American soldiers.

“We definitely need assistance and we’ve asked our international partners for help,” interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph told The Associated Press in a late Friday phone interview. “We believe our partners can assist the national police in resolving the situation.”

According to Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s elections minister, a request for American security assistance was raised during a Wednesday conversation between Joseph and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Reuters reported.

The wire service reviewed a Wednesday letter from Joseph’s office to the U.S. embassy in Haiti. The letter contained a request for the U.S. to send troops to the country in order to support local policemen with “reestablishing security and protecting key infrastructure across the country following Moise’s assassination,” Reuters’ report stated.

The island republic made a similar plea to the United Nations Security Council, Pierre said.

Trending:
State Police Assisting in Hunt for Individuals Making 'False Claims' About 2020 Election

An unnamed senior Biden administration official told Reuters that the U.S. has “no plans to provide U.S. military assistance at this time.”

So far, the only help the Biden administration is willing to provide is sending Federal Bureau of Investigation officials to help the poverty- and gang violence-ridden country to investigate late President Jovenel Moïse’s July 2 assassination, according to the AP.

The assassination’s aftermath threatens to drown the “already turbulent” political scene of the country into chaos and power struggles, a New York Times report suggested.

Moïse’s death has sparked fears of violent clashes in the country’s capital city Port-au-Prince, CNN reported.

Should the U.S. intervene in Haiti?

Joseph declared a “state of siege” in the country Wednesday, sealing off the nation’s borders and sanctioning the enforcement of martial law within, as previously reported.

During the 15 days of martial law Joseph imposed on the country, Haitian security forces can enter people’s houses, take charge of traffic control and enact “general measures that permit the arrest of the assassins” of Moïse.

Experts, however, say that Joseph lacks the constitutional authority to bring into effect such a “state of siege.” Only the parliament has that right.

Authorities have arrested two U.S. citizens suspected of involvement in the assassination. Haitian police have killed four other suspects.

The Americans, 35-year-old James Solages, and, 55-year-old Joseph Vincent, hail from Florida but are of Haitian descent.

Related:
Two American Citizens Arrested, Suspected of Direct Involvement in Bloody Assassination of Haitian President

The last time the U.S. intervened in Haiti was in 1915. U.S. President Woodrow Wilson sent American soldiers there to bring order and stabilize the country economically and politically following the Haitian President Jean Vilbrun Guillaume Sam’s assassination, according to the Department of State.

Despite the government’s request for American assistance, some Haitians do not want the U.S. to intervene in the country’s affairs militarily.

“We do not want any US troops on Haiti’s soil,” Haitian pro-democracy activist and former U.N. official Monique Clesca wrote in a Friday post on Twitter. “The de facto prime minister Claude Joseph does not have any legitimacy to make such a request in our name. No, No & No.”

“The solution to the crisis must be Haitian,” human rights lawyer and opposition leader André Michel said, The Times reported.

“It’s like coming back with a toolbox, but the box has the wrong tools in it,” Clesca told The Times in a phone interview. “What needs to be in the toolbox are voices from Haiti.”

A significant chunk of the criticism against Joseph’s request for help centered on the belief that foreign interventions will do little to help the country, according to The Times.

Some of the critiques point to the unpopular legacy of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in the country between 2004 and 2017.

When the peacekeepers came into the country, they brought cholera, and “numerous instances of rape and sexual abuse, including of girls as young as 11,” by peacekeeping soldiers were reported, according to The Times.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Path 27
Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
Andrew Jose is a journalist covering business and finance, foreign policy and the aviation industry, among other beats.
Andrew Jose is a journalist covering business and finance, foreign policy and the aviation industry, among other beats. Besides The Western Journal, he regularly contributes to the Daily Caller and Airways Magazine, and has bylines in Lone Conservative and International Policy Digest. Speak to Andrew securely via ajoseofficial@protonmail.com
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
Foreign Policy, Economics, Aviation, Business And Finance




loading
Haiti Begs for American Troops to Land, Maintain Order
Judge Orders Reinstatement of Christian Teacher Who Refused to Use Transgender Pronouns; School Stands by Punishment, then Appeals
California Judge Opens the Door for Shooting Victims to Sue Firearm Manufacturer, Gun Shop
Olympics Ban Spectators Over Fear of COVID, Athletes to Compete in Front of Empty Stands
Chinese Surveillance Firm with Alleged Links to Military Hires Ex-US Official as Lobbyist
See more...

Conversation