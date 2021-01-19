Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton floated a new Russia collusion narrative and suggested that President Donald Trump was merely a puppet for Russian President Vladimir Putin in a podcast interview released Monday.

“I hope historically we will find out who he’s beholden to, who pulls his strings,” the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said.

“I would love to see his phone records to see whether he was talking to Putin the day the insurgence invaded our capital.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Clinton’s podcast guest, said that with Trump “all roads lead to Putin.”

“I don’t know what Putin has on him politically, financially or personally, but what happened last week was a gift to Putin,” Pelosi said.

TRENDING: Pompeo Puts Biden on the Spot: Accuses China of 'Genocide'

“Because Putin wants to undermine democracy in our country and throughout the world.”

She added, “These people, unbeknownst to them maybe, are Putin’s puppets. They were doing Putin’s business when they did that at the incitement of an insurrection by the President of the United States.”

.@SpeakerPelosi and I agree: Congress needs to establish an investigative body like the 9/11 Commission to determine Trump’s ties to Putin so we can repair the damage to our national security and prevent a puppet from occupying the presidency ever again. pic.twitter.com/yR7LQmXm5Z — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 18, 2021

Do you think this narrative should be put to bed? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 96% (245 Votes) 4% (9 Votes)

The two women were discussing the possibility of having an investigative body like the 9/11 Commission investigate Trump’s ties to Russia.

The National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States was an independent, bipartisan commission created to “prepare a full and complete account of the circumstances surrounding the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.”

Clinton and Pelosi agreed that a similar committee should be created to investigate the incursion of the Capitol.

“We should have a 9/11 commission and there is strong support in Congress to do that,” Pelosi said.

Clinton added that Trump and his supporters have the same “disregard for democracy.”

RELATED: 'The Year of School Choice': Despite Biden Win, School Choice Movement Makes Huge Gains in January

“We now know that not just him but his enablers, his accomplices, his cult members have the same disregard for democracy,” she said.

Russia was accused of interfering to sow dissension during the 2016 election. Russian interference was also at the heart of disproven allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in 2016.

As reported in 2019, Special counsel Robert Mueller did not find sufficient evidence that Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election, according to PBS.

“While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” Attorney General William Barr said at the time.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.