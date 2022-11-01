Halloween Horror in Chicago: 14 People Shot in 3-Second Outburst

A drive-by shooting in Chicago on Monday night left at least 14 people — including three children — wounded, according to WFLD-TV.

The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Polk Street and California Avenue on the city’s west side.

“It’s over by three seconds,” Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters outside of the hospital where many of the victims were taken, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“The car’s pulling out after driving by and shooting randomly into the crowd,” he said.

A 3-year-old boy who was shot in both legs was in serious condition, WFLD reported. An 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were also listed in serious condition.

A 37-year-old man and a 48-year-old man were in critical condition, police said.

One woman was hit by a car when trying to flee the gunfire, Brown said.

“We do not have any motive,” the police superintendent said.

Police are reviewing surveillance video but currently believe there were two shooters, he said.

“We always worry about retaliation obviously, but we don’t know enough about this, whether it involved a gang conflict or some personal conflict yet, but as soon as we know we’ll share that with the public,” Brown said, according to the Sun-Times.

“And obviously we’re deploying extra police resources in the area to make sure that we can prevent any retaliation if that’s something that’s real,” he said.

Brown said a vigil and balloon release had been taking place at the corner as well as other gatherings on Halloween night.

Update- Police said that among those injured was a 3 year old, 11 year old and a 13 year old. Police said the rest of the shooting victims were adults.

Alderman Jason Ervin said the vigil was for someone who had died of natural causes, according to CBS News.

“It’s heartbreaking that people go out to memorialize someone and then become victims,” Ervin said.

The Halloween shootings followed a weekend in which 12 people were killed and 45 wounded in shootings in the city, according to the Sun-Times.

