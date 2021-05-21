Combined Shape
News
News

Hamas Declares Victory and Celebrates Ceasefire as Biden Claims Credit

Erin CoatesMay 21, 2021 at 9:55am
Combined Shape

Hamas declared victory early Friday morning and President Joe Biden claimed credit for the reportedly Egyptian-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The Israeli security cabinet voted to unanimously accept a “mutual and unconditional” ceasefire late Thursday after 11 days of violence, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The skies have remained silent since the ceasefire began at 2 a.m. Friday.

Following the truce, people took to the streets of Gaza shouting “Allahu Akbar” or whistled from their balconies to celebrate the end of the fighting, according to The Times of Israel.

“This is the euphoria of victory,” Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas figure, told the crowd of Palestinians.

Trending:
Gunman Kills Old Woman, Starts to Look for More Victims Until an Arkansas Man with a Hunting Rifle Takes Aim

People also gathered outside the house of Hamas military wing Cmdr. Mohammed Deif shouting “victory” and waving green Hamas flags.

According to reports, Egypt brokered the ceasefire but Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi thanked Biden for his role in it, according to The Post.

Biden acknowledged the “critical role” Egyptian officials played in the ceasefire but emphasized his administration’s intensive work to bring peace in his own statement.

“Over the last 11 days, I spoke with the Prime Minister six times. I’ve also spoken with President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority more than once in part of our intense diplomatic engagement,” he said.

Do you think Biden took too much credit for this outcome?

“And I want to also thank the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Defense, our National Security Advisor, and everyone on our team for their incredible efforts to bring this about — this outcome that we’re about to see.”

“You know,” Biden continued, “we’ve held intensive high-level discussions, hour by hour, literally — Egypt, the Palestinian Authority, and other Middle Eastern countries — with an aim of avoiding the sort of prolonged conflict we’ve seen in previous years when the hostilities have broken out.”

Biden also promised to help Israel restock its Iron Dome interceptors and work with the Palestinian Authority to rebuild Gaza.

“I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy,” he said.

“My administration will continue our quiet and relentless diplomacy toward that end. I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress, and I’m committed to working for it.”

Related:
Netanyahu Says Israel Has Thwarted an Attack from Iran

According to The Post, there were fears the ceasefire would not come to pass, with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz saying the “reality on the ground will determine the continuation of the campaign.”

Hamas and other terror groups launched over 4,000 projectiles at Israel since May 10, The Times reported.

The Israel Defense Forces said 120 of the 232 people killed by responding Israeli strikes were members of Hamas and 25 were members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Combined Shape
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




'Guardian Angel' Gun Owner Steps Up When Jewish Family Is Attacked by Pro-Palestinian Agitators: Report
Hamas Declares Victory and Celebrates Ceasefire as Biden Claims Credit
Nancy Pelosi Issues a Warning to Unvaccinated House Republicans
Damning Docs Show Kamala Appears to Have Violated Own Ethics Promise
Report: Obama Called Trump a 'F***ing Lunatic' and a 'Racist, Sexist Pig' in Vulgar Rants
See more...

Conversation