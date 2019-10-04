Hang Onto Your Shiplap: Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Opening a Hotel

Isn’t a dream of all “Fixer Upper” fans to stay in a home that was designed by Chip and Joanna, while visions of shiplap fairies dance in your head?

According to a recent announcement by the dynamic duo, those dreams can finally come true!

That’s right, Gaines family fans, Chip and Jo are opening a hotel!

The boutique hotel will be the latest addition to the couple’s Waco, Texas, empire that already includes the Magnolia Market, Silos Baking Company and Magnolia Table.

And don’t forget that they’re still chasing five adorable children around their animal-filled farmhouse.

“From the outside looking in, it may seem like we are constantly tackling something new, sometimes even before we’ve completed what’s in front of us,” Joanna Gaines wrote in a statement.

“I have had moments where I’ve wondered to myself if we might be overreaching. But what I’ve grown to recognize is that this is who we are.”

The mother of five explained that the boutique hotel, set to open in 2021, is a mixture of her and Chip’s biggest passions: home, hospitality and restoration.

Chip and Joanna have purchased a historic building in downtown Waco, only blocks away from the Silo District.

The Gaines will work alongside real estate developer, owner and operator Adventurous Journeys to help transform the 53,000 square feet building into the perfect farmhouse getaway.

Renovations are set to begin later this fall.

Joanna promised they would share updates as they bring their newest vision to life over the next two years.

The couple also released a video so Chip could announce the exciting news in typical Chip fashion, complete with a bellhop uniform.

“We are, without a doubt, firm believers that home is the most important place on earth. But we’ve also learned that home can be found beyond a physical dwelling. It encompasses more than the place where our mail is delivered,” Joanna wrote.

“Home is a feeling, created by and for the people you love and share your life with; it’s a state of being known and loved just as you are. That is our dream for this hotel.”

