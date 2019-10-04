SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Hang Onto Your Shiplap: Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Opening a Hotel

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines attend the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Lobby Arrivals at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019, in New York City.Noam Galai / Getty Images for TIMEChip Gaines and Joanna Gaines attend the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Lobby Arrivals at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019, in New York City. (Noam Galai / Getty Images for TIME)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published October 4, 2019 at 3:35pm
Print

Isn’t a dream of all “Fixer Upper” fans to stay in a home that was designed by Chip and Joanna, while visions of shiplap fairies dance in your head?

According to a recent announcement by the dynamic duo, those dreams can finally come true!

That’s right, Gaines family fans, Chip and Jo are opening a hotel!

The boutique hotel will be the latest addition to the couple’s Waco, Texas, empire that already includes the Magnolia Market, Silos Baking Company and Magnolia Table.

And don’t forget that they’re still chasing five adorable children around their animal-filled farmhouse.

TRENDING: Trump Calling Democrats' Bluff, Will Reportedly Slap Pelosi with Ultimatum

“From the outside looking in, it may seem like we are constantly tackling something new, sometimes even before we’ve completed what’s in front of us,” Joanna Gaines wrote in a statement.

“I have had moments where I’ve wondered to myself if we might be overreaching. But what I’ve grown to recognize is that this is who we are.”

The mother of five explained that the boutique hotel, set to open in 2021, is a mixture of her and Chip’s biggest passions: home, hospitality and restoration.

Chip and Joanna have purchased a historic building in downtown Waco, only blocks away from the Silo District.

Are you excited to stay in the Gaines' soon-to-be hotel?

The Gaines will work alongside real estate developer, owner and operator Adventurous Journeys to help transform the 53,000 square feet building into the perfect farmhouse getaway.

Renovations are set to begin later this fall.

Joanna promised they would share updates as they bring their newest vision to life over the next two years.

The couple also released a video so Chip could announce the exciting news in typical Chip fashion, complete with a bellhop uniform.

RELATED: Country Singer Luke Combs Lifts 'St. Jude Kid' on Stage, Dedicates Song to Little Boy

“We are, without a doubt, firm believers that home is the most important place on earth. But we’ve also learned that home can be found beyond a physical dwelling. It encompasses more than the place where our mail is delivered,” Joanna wrote.

“Home is a feeling, created by and for the people you love and share your life with; it’s a state of being known and loved just as you are. That is our dream for this hotel.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Hang Onto Your Shiplap: Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Opening a Hotel
Kind Police Officer Holds Fussy Baby at Restaurant So Mother Can Eat
Oscar-Nominated and Tony Award-Winning Actress Diahann Carroll Dead at Age 84
Teen Cheerleader Jumped Off Homecoming Float To Save a Choking 2-Year-Old Boy
Singer Demi Lovato Baptized in Jordan River, Filling a 'God-Sized Hole' in Her Heart
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×