SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Hannity and Watters Shut Down Guest Suggesting Obama Was a Better President

By Jack Davis
August 1, 2018 at 6:48am
Print

In a debate on the Fox News show “Hannity” on Tuesday over whether President Donald Trump or his predecessor did a better job on the economy, a Fox News contributor who defended former President Barack Obama found herself on the losing end of the argument.

Hannity had Jesse Watters of Fox News make the case for Trump, while Fox contributor Jessica Tarlov made the case for Obama, The Daily Caller reported.

Hannity opened the show by making it clear the judge in this debate might have already made up his mind.

“Obama, 13 million more Americans on food stamps, 8 million more in poverty, lowest labor participation rates since the ’70s, worst recovery since the ’40s, lowest home ownership rate in 51 years, accumulated more debt than every other president before him combined,” Hannity said.

“Trump, 4 million new jobs created, the best labor participation rate that we’ve ever had. Record low unemployment … This is the single greatest economy that we have had in TEN YEARS. Tell me, what’s wrong with that, why would he want to go back to your friend Obama’s record and agenda?” he challenged Tarlov.

TRENDING: Rand Paul Changes Tune on Kavanaugh Decision

“Because he did better,” said Tarlov, refused to be cowed.

“President Obama added over 11 million jobs. He got the unemployment rate down from 7.8 percent to 4.8 percent. There are 15 million Americans who are insured now because of President Obama. It is true. Don’t shake your head, I didn’t shake my head at you,” she scolded Watters.

“I’m not calling you stupid, but ‘it’s the economy, stupid,’” Watters replied.

Check it out here:

Trump made the economy a central theme of his Tuesday night rally in Tampa, Florida.

Has President Donald Trump revived the economy?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“The days of plundering American jobs and American wealth — those days are over,” Trump said, according to CNN.

Trump noted that “we have the best economy in the history of our country now,” the Daily Mail reported.

Trump praised America’s embattled agribusiness sector.

RELATED: Trump to Hannity: Tough Talk Toward KJU Led to Decision To Denuclearize

“I want to thank our farmers. Our farmers are true patriots because China and others have targeted … our farmers. Not good. Not nice,” Trump said. “And you know what our farmers are saying? ‘It’s OK. We can take it.’ These are incredible people.”

Trump said it was not only the economy that was coming back, but the nation as a whole.

“With every promise we keep, every record we break, every factory we own, we are restoring strength and American pride,” he said, according to ABC. “This may be, and in fact it probably is, the greatest movement in the history of our country.”

Trump said his efforts are nowhere near over.

“We will never give up, we will never give in, we will never, ever back down and we will never, ever surrender,” he said. “Because we are Americans and our hearts bleed red, white and blue. We are one people.

“We are one family. And we are one glorious nation under God. And together we will make America wealthy again. We will make America strong again. We will make America safe again. We will make America great again.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, The Economy

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

resident Donald Trump salutes to a U.S. Marine as he boards Marine OneMark WIlson/Getty

Trump Breaks Personal Tradition, Disembarks Marine One with Granddaughter in Tow

Chuck Ross

The FBI investigation will continue.Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Nunes Sends Ominous Warning About What Was Really Redacted in FISA Documents

Chuck Ross

Trump at microphone with Pence in the backgroundAlex Wong/Getty Images

Trump Stuns Establishment Media, Points Blame to One Cohen Tweet Following Trump Tower Revelations

Kyle Perisic

Devin Nunes talks more about Twitter's shadow-banning.Win McNamee/Getty Images

Nunes Is Done Playing Games: Threatens Legal Action of Conservative Censorship

Nick Givas

A New York Times columnist predicts that Donald Trump will lose the 2020 re-election bid to Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

NYT Columnist Starts Writing About Trump’s 2020 Loss to Elizabeth Warren

The Western Journal

New Orleans ShootingABC 13

Gunmen Open Fire at Busy New Orleans Strip Mall, Multiple Fatalities Reported

Jason Hopkins

Stacey Abrams claims her personal debt does not affect her attempts to fix the economy.Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Dem. Candidate Calls for Economic Improvement, Wants Public To Ignore Her 200K Personal Debt

Jack Davis

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Congressional Candidate Launches Vile Attack Against First Lady

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.