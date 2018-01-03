Hannity: Media ‘Experts’ Who Got Trump Win Wrong, Now Expect Us to Believe Their Latest Prediction

Sean Hannity outlined President Donald Trump’s 2017 accomplishments and how he has created a “blueprint for victory” for the November midterms.

The mainstream, liberal media “want the president to fail,” according to Hannity.

“This is exactly why the media, the pundits, the political elites are predicting a huge massive democratic landslide in November of this year in the midterms,” Hannity explained during his opening monologue on his Fox News program “Hannity.”

Hannity than pointed out that “these are the so-called political experts who said President Trump didn’t stand a chance.”

He asserted that in order for the GOP to win the 2018 midterms, Trump has to help them get “their identity back” by building the border wall and repealing ObamaCare.

“They need to keep the momentum going” by following through with their promises and “show some backbone” before the election, which is what Hannity calls the “blueprint for success.”

Among Trump’s many accomplishments in 2017, Hannity said that 1.7 million new jobs were created and unemployment is at a 17-year low.

Two quarters of this year saw Gross Domestic Product growth over three percent, while Barack Obama was the only president who never reached three percent GDP growth for an entire year.

In addition, Hannity said: “If 2017 is defined by any one thing, it will be the news media’s epic fail.”

Trump’s use of Twitter keeps the media and critics occupied, and recently he announced “THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR” would happen next week.

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

The extensive coverage of the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia has “blown up in their faces,” according to the Fox News host.

Hannity expanded that there is still “zero evidence of collusion between President Trump and the Russians” after a year of investigation, and because of this, the media has had to create a “new narrative” that says conservatives hate the FBI.

This claim is “laughable,” according to Hannity, because “the liberal media, they’re not the people who respect law and law enforcement.”

The media is making this claim because of the bias that has been exposed on Robert Mueller’s team. As an example, Hannity referenced the nine of 15 lawyers on Mueller’s team that have reportedly made campaign contributions to Democrats. He added that if the situation was reversed, the media would be “foaming at the mouth.”

“If you had any sense of real law and order in our constitutional republic, you might investigate Hillary Clinton and, yeah, the numerous felonies we know she committed,” Hannity said.

