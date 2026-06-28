Mob Shouting 'Free Karmelo' Violently Assaults 'The Smallest White Girl They Could Find,' She Claims

A woman claims that a mob of female Karmelo Anthony supporters jumped her in an unprovoked attack at a Texas bar Sunday.

Sammie Lee says she was leaving Whiskey J’s bar in Longview, Texas when she was attacked by a group of girls she had never met before, Fox News reported. Lee alleged that the crowd was angered by the verdict against Karmelo Anthony — the 19-year-old who was sentenced to 35 years in prison after being found guilty of murdering Austin Metcalf in a fatal stabbing at a high school track meet.

“While getting jumped they [were] yelling out ‘Free Karmelo’ — saying they [were] going to target the smallest white girl they could find,” Lee wrote in a Sunday Facebook post in which she included pictures of her face with visible blood and a black eye.

“I never said a word to these girls, never looked at them, and don’t know them at all,” Lee’s post added. “[B]lack eye, and staples in my HEAD! [I] was LEAKING blood on the back of [sic] head & my face. [T]otally caught me off guard. THIS SHIT IS NOT OKAY!!!!!”

One woman, Ciarrianne Fuller, was arrested in connection with the alleged assault, according to CBS19. Fuller is charged with assault causing bodily injury and has been placed in Gregg County Jail on a $20,000 bond as the investigation continues.

Anthony’s new legal team of six attorneys announced Monday they were taking charge of the case, before the anticipated appeal of his murder conviction.

“It was no innocent ’til proven guilty. He was already guilty,” Anthony’s parents claimed in a CBS interview following the verdict.

A 17-year-old witness testified that Anthony was asked to leave the opposing track team’s tent 15 times, according to the New York Post. However, Anthony replied “Touch me and find out” and argued with Metcalf for about two minutes. The witness explained that Metcalf provided Anthony a “minor pushing” and at that moment Anthony stabbed him.

Another witness testified that Anthony said “I’m not leaving, fuck you all.” Anthony then reached into his backpack as he called the crowd of students around him “a bunch of pussies.”

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