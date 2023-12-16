Harvard president Claudine Gay has issued corrections to two articles following accusations of plagiarism, Harvard’s student newspaper reported on Friday.

Gay is accused of plagiarizing a multitude of academic papers, including in her 1997 Ph.D. thesis. She allegedly copied whole paragraphs and almost 20 authors without adequate citations during her academic career.

The Harvard Crimson reviewed Gay’s academic works and found that some of her papers do appear to have violated Harvard’s academic integrity policies.

Gay corrected a 2017 article called “A Room for One’s Own? The Partisan Allocation of Affordable Housing” and a 2001 article called “The Effect of Black Congressional Representation on Political Participation,” according to The Harvard Crimson.

The corrections involve “quotation marks and citations” referencing three articles that she is accused of plagiarizing, a spokesman told the Crimson.

The Harvard Corporation, the highest of the two governing boards at the university, put out a statement in support of Gay following a Monday meeting and also admitted that the school had known of plagiarism allegations against Gay since October.

The allegations made headlines following disastrous congressional testimony by Gay and two other university presidents that led to calls for their removal.

Gay, University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill and Massachusetts Institute of Technology president Sally Kornbluth refused to say whether calls for the genocide of Jews violated their schools’ codes of conduct during a Dec. 5 hearing on anti-Semitism on college campuses.

Gay and Magill later reversed course on their comments, and Magill resigned on Dec. 9.

Harvard and Gay did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

