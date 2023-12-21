Share
News

Harvard Sees Dramatic Drop in Early Admission Applications Following Anti-Semitism, Plagiarism Claims

 By Jack Davis  December 20, 2023 at 5:00pm
Share

After weeks in which Harvard University was vilified as the nation’s poster child for anti-Semitism on campus, students looking for a college have decided to look somewhere else.

Harvard said it accepted 692 students from a pool of 7,921 students who applied under its Early Action Program.

The application pool was down 17 percent from the fall of 2022, according to the New York Post, when 9,553 students applied for the Early Action Program. The Post said the number was a four-year low and the smallest since the start of the pandemic.

Trending:
Kamala Harris Goes Completely Incoherent as She Rambles During MSNBC Interview

At Yale University 7,856 early applications came in this year, up 1.4 percent and the second-highest ever for the college, according to a news release.

Harvard’s early admission deadline was Nov. 1, which came after weeks of controversy over Harvard’s response to anti-Semitic incidents on campus.

Since then, the outcry against Harvard increased when Harvard President Claudine Gay told a House panel that context was important in evaluating anti-Semitic speech. Gay has also been involved in a plagiarism controversy in which she was accused of lifting parts of her dissertation from others without citing her sources.

As noted by the Daily Mail, this year’s admissions process was the first since the Supreme Court invalidated Harvard’s race-based admissions process.

Do you believe anti-Semitism is rampant at American universities?

Aly Beaumont, who owns the college coaching service Admissions Village, said two top students decided not to apply at Harvard in response to how the school handled the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre of Israeli civilians, according to CNN.

Related:
Harvard President Retroactively Edits Her Work After Plagiarism Accusations, Makes Telling Changes

One college admissions consultant said student reaction to Harvard’s tarnished brand is a “complete shock” to him, according to Fox News.

“Virtually every student I’ve ever worked with who got into Harvard early pretty much stopped [looking elsewhere],” Christopher Rim, CEO of Command Education, said during a “Fox & Friends First” appearance.

“This is the first time and first application season where I’ve seen a student who got into Harvard early that I’ve worked with for almost three and a half, four years now, starting in ninth grade – we’re seeing them say, ‘You know what? I want to apply to other schools because what if I graduate and this stigma and this reputation of Harvard stays the same?’ That’s their true concern,” he said.


“This is the first time this has happened. Normally, my student will get into Harvard or a top-tier school, and then that’ll be it. We’re done,” he said.

In the current environment, he said, “we’re seeing students say, ‘You know what? Let me double-think this. Let me think about other options.’”

 

Did you know that publishers everywhere are laying people off at Christmas? It’s not an accident or random. 

 

Big Tech is literally taking down every news media publisher possible, even the liberal ones, just so they can get rid of sites like The Western Journal once and for all.

 

They know that together, readers like you and publishers like us handed Donald Trump the victory in 2016. 

 

And, what’s worse, they know that if they hadn’t used COVID to change the rules in 2020, Trump would be in the White House right now. 

 

So their response is simple: Conservative publishers must die. And they’re doing their best to put us in the grave as I write this.

 

That means that more than ever, we depend on you and you alone. 

 

Will you join with us this Christmas and become a member of The Western Journal? During these days leading up to Christmas, we’re offering $10 off some of our most popular membership options.

 

If you want to stick it to Big Tech, start the new year with actual, factual news, or just support The Western Journal as we continue the fight for our country, please become a member today

 

Don’t wait. Time is critical, and Big Tech tightens the squeeze every single day. 

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

 

Merry Christmas,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

P.S. If you prefer, a simple direct donation can be made here. Again, thank you and Merry Christmas!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Harvard Sees Dramatic Drop in Early Admission Applications Following Anti-Semitism, Plagiarism Claims
Federal Court Blocks Biden Admin from Removing Texas' Border Protection Measures
'An Absolute Tragedy': TV News Chopper Crashes While on Assignment, 2 Dead
Man Who Tore Down Satanic Capitol Statue Speaks Out to Tucker Carlson: 'It Just Struck Me as Wrong'
Suspect in Road Rage Killing of 4-Year-Old Had Just Been Released Due to 'New Bail Laws': Report
See more...

Conversation