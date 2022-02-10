If You Hate Hollywood, You MUST SEE Daily Wire's New Thriller - Free Today

Hollywood’s monopoly on the film industry has officially ended.

The Daily Wire, the conservative news outlet founded by Ben Shapiro and others, is set to debut its first originally produced film on Thursday, and it’s a stunning achievement.

The film, “Shut In,” is a psychological thriller starring Rainey Qualley as a single mother held captive in her pantry by her abusive ex and his meth-addicted friend as she fights desperately to escape and save her children.







At its core, the film — which this reporter watched via an early screener — centers on themes of redemption, family, self-defense and — at its core — overt biblical values. In fact, the overall theme of the movie can be summed up in a verse from the Bible that the protagonist discovers toward the end of the film.

In all the places where modern-day Hollywood movies cut corners and make concessions, “Shut In” excels.

For example, while many of the top box-office hits flow from bland mid-shot to bland mid-shot — like some sort of uninspired sitcom — every frame of “Shut In” could be a professional photograph. It exudes passion and artistry.

Hollywood executives often take shortcuts when it comes to plot and story structure as well. The Daily Wire makes no such concessions.

While Hollywood often dumbs down its movies, making sacrifices to appeal to a broader, secular audience, The Daily Wire is willing to tell stories that embody traditional Western values.

Will you be watching "Shut In"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

This was the case for the script of “Shut In,” which — according to Shapiro — was originally obtained by a Hollywood studio.

“Before The Daily Wire stepped in, a major Hollywood studio acquired the screenplay for Shut In,” he wrote on Facebook. “They then proceeded to rewrite the entire movie to appeal to a more secular (and vapid) audience. They removed the religious imagery and symbolism. They downplayed the role of faith. And they completely glossed over the redemptive arc of the protagonist, a flawed mother who would do anything to protect her children.”

“Thankfully, COVID prevented this ‘woke’ version of Shut In from being made, and The Daily Wire was able to swoop in to acquire the rights,” Shapiro said. “We went back to the original screenplay to tell this story the way it was meant to be told.

“This is why The Daily Wire is getting into the movie biz. We can’t keep letting woke Hollywood executives decide which stories get to be told. We need movies that treat conservative values like faith and resilience with respect, rather than as a punchline.”

As Hollywood continues to tell stories many Americans don’t want to watch, films featuring feminist action heroes and the evil white patriarchy, The Daily Wire is stepping in to fill in the gap.

Hilariously, this has led to The Daily Wire becoming quite possibly the No. 1 pro-woman film studio today.

The studio’s first film, “Run Hide Fight,” follows a young teenager as she fights a group of school shooters, and the studio’s next film, “Terror on the Prairie,” will star Gina Carano, a fan-favorite action star fired from Disney’s “The Mandalorian” for sharing conservative views.

Female protagonists seen in The Daily Wire’s movies aren’t carbon copies of their male counterparts. Sure, these characters are tough and fierce and have to deal with the ever-present reality of male violence in their lives, something women have had to face for all of history, but they’re still women.

Nurturance, devotion, affection and an assortment of additional female-centric values are made a priority. In both “Run Hide Fight” and “Shut In,” the protagonists’ relationships with their mothers are a key plot point. Child rearing and homemaking aren’t treated as lesser values in these films when compared with physical aggression and career advancement.

Conversely, Hollywood largely holds the de Beauvoir view of women.

Simone de Beauvoir, a 20th-century feminist intellectual, is largely viewed as the mother of modern feminism. Speaking with fellow feminist writer Betty Friedan, de Beauvoir once went as far as to say that women should be forced against their will to enter the workplace. If allowed to exercise their free will, in her view, too many would choose to stay at home and rear children.

“No, we don’t believe that any woman should have this choice. No woman should be authorized to stay at home to raise her children. Society should be totally different,” de Beauvoir told Friedan.

“Women should not have that choice, precisely because if there is such a choice, too many women will make that one. It is a way of forcing women in a certain direction.”

Audiences are tired of this kind of political propaganda.

They want something new, and The Daily Wire is giving it to them.

If you hate Hollywood and everything it stands for today, you need to see “Shut In.”

To watch “Shut In” free of charge during The Daily Wire’s premiere streaming event on YouTube at 9 p.m. Eastern time Thursday, click here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.