SECTIONS
US News
Print

‘He Will Not Divide Us:’ Shia LaBeouf Launches Yet Another Anti-Trump Message

By Kyle Perisic
June 8, 2018 at 4:22pm

Print

Shia LaBeouf has relaunched his infamous “He Will Not Divide Us” on Friday after the “art project” kept getting disrupted by online and in-real-life trolls, forcing the movie star to relocate it for the seventh time.

The website, hewillnotdivide.us, has a 24-hour live stream this time from the Muzeum Sztuki in Łódź, Poland, for the exhibition “Peer-to-Peer. Collective Practices in New Art,” according to the website.

“Open to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the participatory performance will be live-streamed continuously for four years, or the duration of the presidency. In this way, the mantra ‘HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US’ acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community,” the art project description reads.

So far, one of the first people to confront the live stream stood in front of the camera for at least five hours at the time of publication.

TRENDING: Tucker Carlson Corners CA Congressman on Whether FBI Spied on Trump

The project was also supported by many celebrities, including Will Smith’s son, Jaden Smith, who expressed his support in a tweet on Friday.

<script>

The original location for his art project launched from the Museum of the Moving Image in New York on January 20, 2017 after President Donald Trump was inaugurated into the presidency. It was originally intended to stream every single minute of every day while President Donald Trump is president.

Shia LaBeouf was charged with misdemeanor assault when someone trolled him at the New York museum, Rolling Stone reported on Jan. 26, 2017.

After the project was shut down for the first time by trolls, LaBeouf relocated it to a wall outside the El Rey Theater, Albuquerque, N.M., on Feb. 18, 2017, but it was quickly shut down after more trolling.

Then, LaBeouf attempted to move it to a location where the project couldn’t be messed with by trolls on March 8, 2017, by simply live streaming a white flag with the phrase “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” written on it.

<script>

When LaBeouf posted pictures of himself in a rental cabin, 4chan users matched wood patterns to the precise location of the rental cabin. Then 4chan users were able to determine its more general location using the weather, plane routes and star patterns.

Do you think Shia LaBeouf's project will be shut down another time?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Then, someone drove around in a car, honking the car’s horn, and that person was notified if the horn was getting louder or quieter in the livestream.

After they found the exact location, someone then replaced the flag with a red MAGA hat.

June 8, 2018 Screenshot: YouTube

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: #NeverTrump, art, Donald Trump

By: Kyle Perisic on June 8, 2018 at 4:22pm

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Charles Krauthammer Reveals He Has Weeks to Live, ‘I Leave This Life With No Regrets’

Randy DeSoto

Japanese Prime Minister Abe, Jeff Flake

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Accidentally Dings Jeff Flake with Trump Tweet

Chris Agee

Mosque

Austria to Shut Down Seven Mosques and Expel Dozens of Imams

Randy DeSoto

Soros’ Multimillion-Dollar Bid To Swing Outcomes Of Multiple California Races Fails

Chris Agee

bill clinton

#MeToo Corners Bill Clinton at Book Signing

Will Racke

Media Blame Trump for Puerto Rico Hurricane Deaths, but Facts Tell a Different Story

Associated Press

donald trump, melania trump

After Weeks of Press Speculation and ‘Rough Patch,’ Melania Returns to Public Role

Chris Agee

Turning Tide: Giuliani Goes on the Offensive Against Stormy Daniels

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.