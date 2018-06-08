‘He Will Not Divide Us:’ Shia LaBeouf Launches Yet Another Anti-Trump Message

Shia LaBeouf has relaunched his infamous “He Will Not Divide Us” on Friday after the “art project” kept getting disrupted by online and in-real-life trolls, forcing the movie star to relocate it for the seventh time.

The website, hewillnotdivide.us, has a 24-hour live stream this time from the Muzeum Sztuki in Łódź, Poland, for the exhibition “Peer-to-Peer. Collective Practices in New Art,” according to the website.

“Open to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the participatory performance will be live-streamed continuously for four years, or the duration of the presidency. In this way, the mantra ‘HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US’ acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community,” the art project description reads.

So far, one of the first people to confront the live stream stood in front of the camera for at least five hours at the time of publication.

TRENDING: Tucker Carlson Corners CA Congressman on Whether FBI Spied on Trump

The project was also supported by many celebrities, including Will Smith’s son, Jaden Smith, who expressed his support in a tweet on Friday.

The original location for his art project launched from the Museum of the Moving Image in New York on January 20, 2017 after President Donald Trump was inaugurated into the presidency. It was originally intended to stream every single minute of every day while President Donald Trump is president. Shia LaBeouf was charged with misdemeanor assault when someone trolled him at the New York museum, Rolling Stone reported on Jan. 26, 2017. After the project was shut down for the first time by trolls, LaBeouf relocated it to a wall outside the El Rey Theater, Albuquerque, N.M., on Feb. 18, 2017, but it was quickly shut down after more trolling. Then, LaBeouf attempted to move it to a location where the project couldn’t be messed with by trolls on March 8, 2017, by simply live streaming a white flag with the phrase “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” written on it. ƧU ƎᗡIVIᗡ TOИ ⅃⅃IW ƎHhttps://t.co/wiX1N8amLJ pic.twitter.com/De1xfXDnNp — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) May 8, 2018

When LaBeouf posted pictures of himself in a rental cabin, 4chan users matched wood patterns to the precise location of the rental cabin. Then 4chan users were able to determine its more general location using the weather, plane routes and star patterns. Do you think Shia LaBeouf's project will be shut down another time? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Then, someone drove around in a car, honking the car’s horn, and that person was notified if the horn was getting louder or quieter in the livestream. After they found the exact location, someone then replaced the flag with a red MAGA hat. June 8, 2018 Screenshot: YouTube

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.