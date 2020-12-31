On Dec. 29, around noon, a 3-year-old girl was discovered alone in a bathroom at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Video surveillance from the hotel and casino, as well as a cab they took, show a woman police suspect is the girl’s mother walking with her and then walking out of the hotel without her.

According to the caption on the YouTube video police are circulating, the woman appears to be “a black female in her mid to late 20s, approximately 5’5”, 125 pounds” and “wearing a blonde wig in a ponytail.”

The child, thankfully, “is in good health and is now in the care of Child Protective Services,” according to a Facebook post from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

TRENDING: ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Nick McGlashan Dead at Age 33

Police have been sharing the surveillance footage in an effort to learn more about the woman and her situation as well as the little girl.

When the woman and child were taking a cab ride, the woman reportedly asked the driver about the nearest shelters.

“During the cab ride, the woman did enquire about the nearest shelter,” Lt. David Valenta with the LVMPD said in the video. “However, she was last seen walking away from the Wynn hotel.”

She appears to have left the girl in a bathroom at the casino.

While there are no updates on the child’s status, it’s a mercy that she was found unharmed and safe. Many commenters are revealing more about the shelter situation in Las Vegas, saying it’s very difficult to get in.

“It is almost impossible to get into a shelter in Las Vegas,” Laura Lynde wrote on the police department’s post. “I tried 5 times for a pregnant women & no one would take her. Parents please know Las Vegas has safe drops for kids no question asked.”

“Omg, I was in the Wynn when they repeatedly broadcast over the PA system ‘will the parents of a little girl named —–, please call the hotel operator,'” a commenter by the name Joyce Sutter wrote. “This went on and on so knew something was up. Glad Metro got her to a safe place. Poor kid!”

RELATED: 3-Year-Old Boy and His Dog Found Abandoned in Cemetery Just Days Before Christmas

“Yes it was wrong for her to leave her baby in a casino restroom but at least she left her somewhere to be FOUND literally the news posted the other day someone left their kid in a cemetery ALONE!!!” wrote a third. “So I don’t want to judge because who knows what she is dealing with or going through Especially during a pandemic.”

Some commenters pointed out that with Las Vegas being a major sex trafficking hub, it’s a miracle the girl was found and rescued quickly. Others pointed out that perhaps the woman was in such a bad situation that this was the safest choice she could make for the girl.

In the video that’s circulating, Valenta reminds viewers that if they’re facing a similar situation, they can reach out for help.

“Remember, even during these most difficult times, help is available,” he says at the end of the video. “All you have to do is ask.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LVMPD Abuse and Neglect Detail by phone — 702-828-3364 — or Crime Stoppers by phone — 702-385-5555 — or through their website, www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.