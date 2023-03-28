Parler Share
Heartbreaking: School Pastor's Daughter, 9, Among Those Killed in Shooting

 By Richard Moorhead  March 28, 2023 at 7:02am
One victim of the shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School is the daughter of the school’s pastor.

Hallie Scruggs, 9, is the daughter of Pastor Chad Scruggs, who is senior pastor at Covenant Presbyterian Church congregation, according to CBS News.

The girl was identified as one of the three deceased students after the attack, according to the New York Post.

The other two children have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney.

Three adults were also killed in the mass shooting.

They’ve been identified as Cynthia Peak, Mike Hill and Katherine Koonce.

Peak and Hill were faculty members at the school, and Koonce was its headmistress.

Scruggs and his family have received an outpouring of prayers and support after the tragedy.

Police said Audrey Hale, 28, a former student at the school, was responsible for the mass shooting and was killed by responding officers, according to the New York Post.

Audrey Hale has since been identified as a transgender who used “he-him” pronouns and had started to go by the name Aiden, the Post reported.

Law enforcement officials indicated that Hale created a “manifesto” before the shooting, according to The New York Times.

The circumstances of the crime have led many to identify the attack as an anti-Christian hate crime.

Many Christians and people of goodwill have expressed their prayers and sympathy with the Scruggs family — and all victims of the Covenant School tragedy.

Pastor Scruggs is married to Jada Scruggs. The couple has four children.

