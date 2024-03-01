Share
Heartland Attorney General Files Suit Against Planned Parenthood in His State

 By Connor Cavanaugh  March 1, 2024
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed an important lawsuit against Planned Parenthood Great Plains Thursday, accusing the agency of illegally trafficking minors outside the state to get abortions without parental consent.

Bailey’s suit alleged that this was far from a one-time occurrence. He submitted documents quoting employees who claimed that it was something that happened “every day.”

“This is the beginning of the end for Planned Parenthood in the State of Missouri. What they conceal and conspire to do in the dark of night has now been uncovered. I am filing suit to ensure it never happens again,” Bailey said in a statement.

“As a father who held my daughter in my arms for the single hour of her life before she died, I know firsthand how important it is to protect life,” he continued. “Our children are the future. It is time to eradicate Planned Parenthood once and for all to end this pattern of abhorrent, unethical, and illegal behavior.”

Bailey also took to social media platform X to share the news.

Would you like to see Planned Parenthood completely dismantled?

“Today, I am filing suit against Planned Parenthood for trafficking minors out of state to obtain abortions without parental consent,” his initial tweet reads. “This is the beginning of the end for Planned Parenthood in the State of Missouri.”

In his thread, he wrote, “This lawsuit is the culmination of a multi-year campaign to drive Planned Parenthood from the State of Missouri because of its flagrant and intentional refusal to comply with state law.”

He noted that Missouri and Planned Parenthood have previously gone head-to-head over major health code violations for using “moldy abortion equipment on women for months.”

The newest evidence was captured by Project Veritas, a prolific investigative journalist team that has exposed major stories occurring in America.

Bailey said it was found that Planned Parenthood was taking kids out of school using “altered doctors’ notes” to take them across the state line into Kansas for abortions. They would then return them before the parents found out.

While the behavior is undoubtedly disgusting, it’s far from surprising. Planned Parenthood has repeatedly done all it can to ensure that abortions can carry on, no matter what.

When the most important thing for an organization is to end human life, nothing is below the belt for it.

