Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed an important lawsuit against Planned Parenthood Great Plains Thursday, accusing the agency of illegally trafficking minors outside the state to get abortions without parental consent.

Bailey’s suit alleged that this was far from a one-time occurrence. He submitted documents quoting employees who claimed that it was something that happened “every day.”

“This is the beginning of the end for Planned Parenthood in the State of Missouri. What they conceal and conspire to do in the dark of night has now been uncovered. I am filing suit to ensure it never happens again,” Bailey said in a statement.

BREAKING NOW: ⚠️ Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey files lawsuit against Planned Parenthood Great Plains for TRAFFICKING MINORS OUT OF STATE to obtain abortions without parental consent following BOMBSHELL Project Veritas Investigation.. DEVELOPING.. It is against the law… pic.twitter.com/3a1yEqAkk4 — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 29, 2024

“As a father who held my daughter in my arms for the single hour of her life before she died, I know firsthand how important it is to protect life,” he continued. “Our children are the future. It is time to eradicate Planned Parenthood once and for all to end this pattern of abhorrent, unethical, and illegal behavior.”

Bailey also took to social media platform X to share the news.

“Today, I am filing suit against Planned Parenthood for trafficking minors out of state to obtain abortions without parental consent,” his initial tweet reads. “This is the beginning of the end for Planned Parenthood in the State of Missouri.”

🚨BREAKING: Today, I am filing suit against Planned Parenthood for trafficking minors out of state to obtain abortions without parental consent. This is the beginning of the end for Planned Parenthood in the State of Missouri. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) February 29, 2024

In his thread, he wrote, “This lawsuit is the culmination of a multi-year campaign to drive Planned Parenthood from the State of Missouri because of its flagrant and intentional refusal to comply with state law.”

This lawsuit is the culmination of a multi-year campaign to drive Planned Parenthood from the State of Missouri because of its flagrant and intentional refusal to comply with state law. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) February 29, 2024

He noted that Missouri and Planned Parenthood have previously gone head-to-head over major health code violations for using “moldy abortion equipment on women for months.”

In 2018, following at least a half-decade of health-code violations, Planned Parenthood’s facility in Columbia was shut down after staff admitted to having used moldy abortion equipment on women for months. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) February 29, 2024

The newest evidence was captured by Project Veritas, a prolific investigative journalist team that has exposed major stories occurring in America.

🚨BREAKING PART ONE🚨 MOM CAN’T KNOW: Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) Transports Minors Across State Lines for Secret Abortions “We never tell the parents anything.” – Managing Director, Kansas City, Missouri RT & SHARE #SecretAbortions pic.twitter.com/TxtK2K2kFM — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) December 21, 2023

Bailey said it was found that Planned Parenthood was taking kids out of school using “altered doctors’ notes” to take them across the state line into Kansas for abortions. They would then return them before the parents found out.

The investigation revealed that Planned Parenthood removes minors from school using altered doctors’ notes, transports them into Kansas for abortions, and then quickly returns them—all to avoid the legal requirement to obtain parental consent. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) February 29, 2024

While the behavior is undoubtedly disgusting, it’s far from surprising. Planned Parenthood has repeatedly done all it can to ensure that abortions can carry on, no matter what.

When the most important thing for an organization is to end human life, nothing is below the belt for it.

