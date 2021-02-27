Christian, conservative actor Kevin Sorbo revealed in an interview with The Western Journal on Saturday the message that former “Star Wars” actress Gina Carano, who was recently fired by Disney subsidiary Lucasfilm, shared with him.

Carano, who has expressed conservative views on social media, was criticized for an Instagram post last month that compared the current U.S. political climate to that of Nazi Germany.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm representative said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter, though the statement did not cite any specific posts. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano, who starred in the Disney+ show “The Mandalorian,” later signed a deal with The Daily Wire, a conservative media outlet founded by Ben Shapiro, to star in and produce a new film.

The former “Star Wars” actress joins a small group of outspoken actors and actresses — including Sorbo — whose views do not align with the mainstream groupthink in Hollywood.

“She was very proud of me for the fight I’ve been doing,” Sorbo told The Western Journal at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.

“She goes, ‘Now I’m right in the middle of it, what you’re doing. And I see what’s going on out there. And I’m finally waking up myself not to be afraid to speak up,” the “Hercules” star recounted. “She’s a class act. She’s a wonderful lady, she’s a classy lady, she’s a beautiful lady. And she’s going to have a big career in front of her, bigger than she ever did.”

Sorbo is no stranger to being “canceled,” having long been outspoken about his faith and political beliefs.

But the actor and filmmaker said Saturday he thinks there are more conservatives in the entertainment industry than people might think.

“I think people are afraid to step out and step through that door. I mean, I did it years ago. My agent and manager said goodbye. For an industry that screams for tolerance and freedom of speech, it’s a one-way street, unfortunately,” he said.

The divide is the left’s fault, Sorbo contended.

“They’re the party of hate and anger. And they said they’re the party of love and peace, and they’re not. We need to get past that point and work together. I have no problem with someone who has a different political point of view or different religious point of view or non-religious, whatever it is. Why can’t we just live and let live? I’m fine with that,” Sorbo said. “I don’t harbor the hate that they harbor. It’s unfortunate that that’s the way they are.”

So how can those on the right break the left’s stranglehold on the industry?

“I think apathy is the biggest killer of the right, right now. We need to stop being afraid and have a voice,” Sorbo told The Western Journal.

The actor also emphasized the importance of making positive, inspiring movies with characters who audiences can relate to.

“I love an ‘Avengers’ movie, but those are like roller-coaster rides. I can never be Hercules in real life. You’ll never be Robin Hood. These are characters that don’t exist. And it’s fun to live in that world,” he said.

“But I like to do movies that have real characters people can relate to — make them laugh, make me cry, make them think. Movies that have hope, faith, redemption, love, laughter,” he said, comparing those types of films to violent movies that he wouldn’t want his children to watch.

“I’m just trying to create a part of the industry that used to be there back in the ’40s, ’50s, even ’60s. ’60s, things started to change where we started making the bad guys as heroes. We’re looking at them as positive role models and it’s only gotten worse since then. I think that’s sad.”

