Gina Carano is making a comeback following her public firing by Disney for a controversial Instagram post about freedom of speech.

The actress scored a starring role and a producer gig with The Daily Wire, a conservative media outlet branching out into filmmaking, the company announced Friday.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered,” Carano said in a statement.

“I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

The former “Mandalorian” star’s firing was prompted by an Instagram post in which she compared the persecution of Jewish people in Nazi Germany to the intense political polarization in the United States today.

This is just the beginning.. welcome to the rebellion. https://t.co/5lDdKNBOu6 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 12, 2021

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors … even by children,” she wrote in the post.

“Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

The comparison was melodramatic and in poor taste, but it should not have prompted a termination from Disney.

Remember when the left often compared the situation at the southern border to the Holocaust? It wasn’t cool then either, but I can’t remember anybody who lost their job from it.

Regardless of one’s political views, comparisons to the Holocaust and Nazi Germany are downright offensive and ignorant.

However, there is a clear double standard of Carano getting fierce backlash over her comments while nobody on the left bats an eye when one of their own does it.

Just take a look at Carano’s co-star Pedro Pascal’s tweet from 2018. Has Disney handed him the pink slip yet?

The best way to combat cancel culture in the entertainment industry is to continue creating content, and places like The Daily Wire are paving the way for that.

While the idea of a conservative “safe space” for actors does not sit right with me, much of the industry fails to listen outside of its echo chamber, and talented conservatives who publicly express their views may be left with no other choice.

Plenty of actors, musicians, comedians and production staff have conservative views in Hollywood, but many are horrified to say anything out of line with the majority of their colleagues.

Carano should never have been fired by Disney, and she certainly will not be the last person to go through this nonsense.

