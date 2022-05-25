Share
News
Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following Tuesday's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following Tuesday's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead. The gunman was killed. (Dario Lopez-Mills / AP)

Hero Border Patrol Agent Raced to Engage, Neutralize Uvalde School Shooter

 By Richard Moorhead  May 25, 2022 at 5:01am
Share

Amid the unspeakable tragedy of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting on Tuesday, the courage of law enforcement and federal agents who responded to the scene stands out.

But one Border Patrol agent from an elite unit was the man who brought down the gunman at Robb Elementary School, according to Fox News’ Bill Melugin.

The agent is with the Border Patrol’s Tactical Unit, known as BORTAC, Melugin said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Trending:
Massive Peanut Butter Recall Issued After People Begin Falling Ill, Here's How to Tell If You Need to Trash Yours

“I’m told that that BORTAC agent went in with his technical group with other agents. They formed a stocking maneuver while Texas law enforcement was engaged with the shooter, who was barricaded,” Melugin told host Tucker Carlson, according to the Washington Examiner.

“They came in from opposite sides. The BORTAC agent ended up exchanging gunfire with the shooter, killed the shooter, and I am told that the agent was injured in his leg. They are trying to figure out if he was shot in the leg or hit by shrapnel.”

The shooter, since identified as an 18-year-old man, had previously engaged local police in a shootout while wearing body armor.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott indicated that the gunman was armed with a handgun, and possibly a rifle.

Is this man a hero?

An official of the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Border Patrol agents arrived on the scene of the elementary school following a request for support from local law enforcement.

The agents entered the school when children were still inside, making it likely that their actions may have saved the lives of innocents on a day in which 19 children and two teachers were killed.

Related:
Report: Desperate Border Patrol Resorts to 'Begging' Former Agents for Help: 'It's Already Gotten Bad'

Some of the students who were killed in the massacre were the children of Border Patrol agents, according to ABC.

Uvalde is a South Texas community roughly 60 miles from the border.

Customs and Border Protection is a major employer in the area, as it is in many border communities.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Hero Border Patrol Agent Raced to Engage, Neutralize Uvalde School Shooter
Alleged ISIS Operative Sought to Smuggle Assassins Through Border for Hit on George W. Bush: Court Docs
WEF Globalists Debut Their Perfect Future: Carbon Footprint Tracker, 'Recalibration' of Free Speech
Family of Armed BLM Protester Killed in 2020 Files Legal Action Against Army Sergeant Who Shot Him
Officials Activate Fugitive Task Force in Search for Woman Accused of Killing Professional Athlete in Apparent Love Triangle
See more...

Conversation