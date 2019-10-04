Hero Woman Helps Save Third Life During Her Career as a Bus Driver

As the saying goes, not all heroes wear capes. In fact, one of them wears a bus operator uniform in Florida and has already saved multiple lives throughout her career.

According to a Miami-Dade County news release, Laronda Marshall was driving along her bus route when a passenger alerted her to a man who was slouched over his seat.

Marshall stopped the bus to attend to the male passenger and discovered that he was unresponsive.

Recognizing that the man needed medical attention, the bus operator put her past experience as a nursing assistant to good use and sprang into action.

TRENDING: Rep. Raskin's Impeachment Media Conference Was So Bad Even CNN Analyst Called It a 'Hot Mess'

Marshall called for help and began performing CPR on the unconscious man while waiting for first responders to arrive.

‘The paramedics told me that if I hadn’t immediately jumped in, he would have passed away by the end of the line,” she said.

This was not an isolated act of heroism either. Since she first started working as a bus operator in 2011, Marshall has already saved three lives.

Nearly two years ago in November 2017, Marshall came to the aid of a man who had been hit by a car and was lying in the road. A month after that, Marshall found a little girl alone in the middle of a street and brought her to the safety of the bus.

“We (bus drivers) wear many hats,” Marshall told WTVJ. “We’re counselors, we’re doctors, we’re teachers, even CPR, you gotta learn it, it helps.”

Marshall’s superiors were thrilled by her stellar work ethic, compassion and courage.

“Operator Marshall is an exemplary employee who goes above and beyond her duties,” said Alice N. Bravo, Director of the Department of Transportation and Public Works, according to the Miami-Dade County news release.

“She places the wellbeing and safety of those she serves as top priority. We are extremely proud of Operator Marshall and are grateful for her professionalism, heroism and her willingness to serve others – even in challenging situations.”

RELATED: Teen Cheerleader Jumped Off Homecoming Float To Save a Choking 2-Year-Old Boy

“We are so proud of her. She’s an inspiration to all of our Bus Operators,” said Mary Peoples, Marshall’s Division Superintendent.

Wow! In the past two years, this Miami bus driver has helped to save three lives while on the job! Major kudos to Laronda Marshall! #everydayheroes #Miamihttps://t.co/xo9nAi1Kca — FDLE (@fdlepio) October 2, 2019

When fellow Miami bus operator Bobbie-Harris Wilcox congratulated Marshall on Facebook, Marshall shared the post and replied “I give God all the Glory!!! If I had to do it again I would!”

Though people who board Marshall’s bus may not notice at first glance, Marshall truly fits the definition of a hero.

“I have a love for people, and my instinct is to jump in and help,” she said according to the news release. “I really feel everybody should learn CPR because it could save a life, especially in transit.”

She may not wear a cape, but her kindness and willingness to help those in need make her someone the county of Miami-Dade can count on to come to the rescue time and time again.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.