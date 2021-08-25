Path 27
A photo provided by the Miami-Dade Police Department depicts suspect Tamarius Blair Davis Jr. (Miami-Dade Police Department / AP)

Heroic Father Dies During Florida Vacation While Protecting His Baby from a Gunman

 By The Associated Press  August 25, 2021 at 11:50am
A gunman fatally shot a tourist eating dinner with his family at a Miami Beach restaurant as the man protected his 1-year-old son, police and a family member said.

Tamarius Blair Davis Jr., 22, of Norcross, Georgia, told investigators he shot Dustin Wakefield, 21, on Tuesday night because he “was high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered,” according to his arrest report.

Davis allegedly told police he approached the patio area of the La Cerveceria restaurant just before 6:30 p.m. and randomly decided to shoot Wakefield, who was on vacation from Castle Rock, Colorado.

In a short video taken immediately after the shooting and obtained by WSVN-TV, the gunman can be seen dancing while people are heard screaming.

The video shows the gunman then walking up some steps, the weapon in his hand.

Mike Wakefield, the victim’s uncle, told the Miami Herald that Dustin Wakefield died protecting his young son.

“This guy came in with a gun waving it, saying it’s time to die. He pointed the gun at his son and Dustin said, ‘He’s only a boy,’” said Mike Wakefield, who was not in South Beach but heard the account from his family.

“Dustin stood up between the gunman and the baby and he shot him.”

“He shot him multiple times on the ground,” Wakefield added.

He said of his nephew, who worked in construction, “He was the kindest kid. He loved his family. He loved being a dad.”

Davis fled the restaurant, police said, and was captured in a nearby alley.

Cellphone video obtained by the Herald shows Davis lying spread-eagle on his back and smiling as three officers approached with their guns pointed toward him, yelling commands, warning him that if he touched his gun, he would be shot.

Davis then rolled onto his side into a fetal position before again rolling onto his back as officers approached.

Davis screamed, “I give, I give, I give,” as officers flipped him onto his stomach and handcuffed him.

The video shows a black handgun lying about 10 feet away.

Davis is charged with murder and was being held without bond Wednesday at the Miami-Dade County Jail.

Jail records do not indicate if he has an attorney.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
