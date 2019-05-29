High-Ranking FBI Official Leaked Sealed Information to Journalists, Accepted Gifts from Reporter

A former FBI official accepted gifts from the media and leaked sealed court information to reporters, the Justice Department’s internal watchdog found.

According to a summary of a DOJ inspector general’s report released on Wednesday, the former official, who served as a deputy assistant director, accepted a $225 ticket from a reporter to a media-sponsored event.

The official, who was not identified, also allegedly provided law enforcement sensitive information to reporters on “multiple” occasions without authorization of the bureau.

The official “had dozens of official contacts with the media” in violation of FBI policy, the report alleges.

The inspector general also found that the former official may have been in contempt of court by allegedly disclosing the existence of information that was under a court seal.

TRENDING: UK Brexit party scores big as Conservatives, Labour falter

The Justice Department declined prosecution of the official.

The investigation is cited in a June 2018 inspector general’s report on the FBI and Justice Department’s handling of the Clinton email investigation.

Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department inspector general, said in the previous report that investigators found that “dozens” of FBI employees had contacts with the press.

“The large number of FBI employees who were in contact with journalists during this time period impacted our ability to identify the sources of leaks,” the report said.

Is this another sign the DC swamp needs to be drained? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (26 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The IG also found that a former FBI official lied to investigators about receiving tickets from a reporter to a sports event.

That official, who has also not been identified, initially claimed that he paid the reporter for the tickets, but later admitted he did not.

According to the report:

“The senior FBI official’s conduct violated federal regulations prohibiting federal employees from accepting gifts from prohibited sources, such as members of the media, where, for example, the source seeks official action by the employee’s agency; the source does business or seeks to do business with the employee’s agency; and the source has interests that may be substantially affected by the performance or nonperformance of the employee’s official duties.”

Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI, was fired from the bureau on March 16, 2018 after the inspector general found that he had given misleading statements about authorizing contacts with the media in October 2016 regarding an investigation of the Clinton Foundation.

RELATED: Lindsey Graham: Obama Officials Worried About Being ‘Exposed’ by Declassification

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.