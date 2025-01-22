High School Basketball Player Hailed as a Hero After Saving Opponent's Life During Game

A high school basketball player in Oklahoma saved the life of a student on the opposing team who suddenly went into cardiac arrest.

Randy Vitales, a 16-year-old who attends Dover High School, was playing in a basketball tournament at Mulhall-Orlando High School earlier this month when he dropped to the ground a mere three minutes into the game, according to a report from KOCO-TV.

But Magnus Miller, a player on the opposing team, leaped into action.

The 18-year-old from Life Christian Academy used his lifeguard training to direct school staff on how they should perform CPR.

He eventually used an automated external defibrillator to save Vitales.

“He just went to lay up, and I was getting the ball, about to dribble up the court, and I turn around, and he’s on the ground,” Miller recounted, per KOCO-TV.

“I didn’t have any second thoughts about it. I just jumped in and took control,” he recalled.

“It’s probably one of the biggest things I’ve done in my life,” Miller said.

The two teenagers had an emotional meeting a few days later at OU Health, as shown in a video provided by the hospital.

Miller gave glory to God for the chance he had to save Vitales.

“It’s pretty surreal. It’s weird hearing someone say you saved their life,” he said.

“But it wasn’t really me. It was God just being there for me and him. Obviously, I didn’t go there to play basketball that day,” Miller added.

The teenagers embraced in the hospital as Vitales wept, thanking Miller for jumping into action.

“I honestly don’t know what to say to you. You saved my life,” Vitales said.

“I’ll always be there for you,” Miller vowed.

Dover Superintendent Jay Wood said in a statement to KOCO-TV that “the young man from Life Christian was a rock star.”

“As my coaches were administering the AED and CPR he was the calm and reassuring voice that they were doing everything right,” he said. “There were several heroes and a guardian angel in that gym that morning.”

“The administration at Mulhall-Orlando, our coaches (Jared Reese, Danny Green, Chris Combs, Matt Peck, and Pete Voth), the young man from Life Christian, several spectators in the gymnasium, a local nurse that was called to the gym, and the Logan County Emergency Management team,” the superintendent continued.

He added: “We can’t thank everyone enough for their service, as well as all of the prayers for our young man and his family. God is good all the time and the power of prayer is amazing.”

Now the two teams are slated to play in a game to help the Vitales family cover hospital expenses.

All ticket sales will benefit the Vitales family, per another report from KOCO-TV.

Miller, the coaches, and first responders will be honored for their heroism at the game, which is open for anyone to attend.

