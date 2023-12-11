High School Football Player Dies a Day Before State Championship Game

Another talented young football player has tragically passed away.

The death of 17-year-old Brandon Smith was announced in a joint letter from Meriwether County School System Superintendent Dr. Robert A. Griffin and Manchester High School Principal Suze Neal.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the tragic and untimely death of one of our student-athletes, Brandon Smith,” the letter stated, according to WXIA-TV.

“Manchester High School’s celebration of playing for the Georgia 1-A State Football Championship has unfortunately turned into something none of us could have fathomed.”

It went on to describe Smith as a “loyal teammate and friend who excelled on and off the field.”

“He will be deeply missed,” it added.

The circumstances surrounding Smith’s date have yet to be established, although the letter confirmed that it “will be shared publicly by local authorities” when the necessary facts have been gathered.

Meriwether County football player dies on eve of team’s state title game. 17-year-old Brandon Smith’s body was found this morning. His coach posted on FB on Sat., he was missing. @GBI_GA assisting Manchester PD. https://t.co/A9oMBSzFbQ pic.twitter.com/OH1nB0wtWv — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) December 10, 2023

His death was announced just one day before he was due to play in a state title game at the 71,000-capacity Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday evening.

The match was reportedly of increased significance because it was the school’s first championship game in over 25 years, Newsweek reported.

It is not currently clear whether the game will go ahead or be canceled as a mark of respect.

Smith, who played as a defensive line, had initially been reported as missing by his team coach until his body was found on Sunday morning.

WXIA-TV reporter Cody Alcorn posted an image on Facebook of investigators setting up a crime scene around his corpse to investigate the possibility of foul play.

“We continue to pray for Brandon’s family, friends, teammates, and classmates,” the joint letter added. “Manchester High School will have mental health support available starting on Monday morning.”

Last month, a 22-year-old football star at the University of Minnesota Duluth died of a cardiac arrest following a team workout. His death was not treated as suspicious.

