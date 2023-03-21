Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's Night on Broadway Takes a Foul Turn When Nasty Surprise Is Left Near Their Seats: Report

A guest left an unexpected surprise in the presence of Hillary and Chelsea Clinton during a production of a Broadway play last week.

Someone defecated a few aisles away from the Clintons during the production of “Some Like It Hot” at Shubert Theater, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

The evidence was found when the play reached an intermission, according to a source familiar with the incident.

“Last week when Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were in the audience, the lights came up for intermission and there were two human turds in the aisle just near the famous political duo.”

It’s unclear whether this was an intentional act or some sort of medical accident.

Another playhouse source is describing an incident involving an elderly patron — perhaps with difficulties controlling their bowels.

“It was an elderly person and it’s rather sad, but yes, the house staff worked quickly to help resolve the situation and Act II started as scheduled.”

A manager for the playhouse told the witness that this wasn’t the first time the droppings had been found in the midst of a performance.

A seemingly troubled patron of the playhouse has defecated in the theater four different times, according to a witness’s conversation with the manager.

“There is someone who is either s****ing in the aisle, or surreptitiously dumping defecation that they smuggled into the theater.”

The waste was dealt with as best as theater staff could, with Hillary and her daughter remaining for the second act of the show, according to the report.

There’s no reason to suspect that the dropping was left as a targeted affront to the Clintons.

“The house crew dealt with it very appropriately and quickly, and Hillary and Chelsea remained in the theater for the second act,” the source said.

The former Obama administration Secretary of State and First Lady has indicated she will never run for president again, after running in both 2008 and 2016, according to The Hill.

“No, no,” she answered regarding the possibility in a September interview.

