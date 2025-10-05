Share
Hillary Clinton speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative 2025 Annual Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on Sept. 25, 2025, in New York City.
Hillary Clinton speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative 2025 Annual Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on Sept. 25, 2025, in New York City. (JP Yim / Getty Images for New York Hilton Midtown)

Hillary Next? Vance Hints Who's Next in Line for Prosecution as Trump Administration Goes After Deep State

 By Jack Davis  October 5, 2025 at 10:30am
Recent comments from Vice President JD Vance have some online commentators speculating that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is on the list of potential targets as the Trump administration brings those who allegedly broke the law in the past to justice.

Speculation exploded online after a grand jury chose to indict former Federal of Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey on two charges on Sept. 25: making false statements and obstruction of congressional proceeding.

In a post on X, conservative media personality John Dunlap speculated (albeit by presenting his speculation as fact) that Vance’s recent comments suggest Hillary Clinton will be given a subpoena next.

Dunlap attached a video clip on an interview in which Vice President J.D. Vance did not mention names, but said the Trump Justice Department will be gunning for lawbreakers.

Vance said there were subpoenas and “active investigations I think that probably you won’t be fully aware of until we announce the conclusion of those investigations.”

“The president has been very clear. The attorney general, the FBI director have been very clear. They are looking at lawbreaking,” he said.

“For people who broke the law, it’s not going to be a slap on the wrist, ‘We’re sorry, have a nice life.'”

Should Trump follow through on his promise and begin mass prosecutions against the deep state?

“It’s going to be, ‘You’ve got to face consequences for it.”

“I really think it’s our sacred obligation to the American people to ensure that those who broke the law pay the price for it,” Vance added.

A recent CNN report linked indicted former FBI Director James Comey and Clinton.

According to the report, the indictment against Comey centers around leaks to the media made in 2016 concerning Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was leading the State Department.

Separately, Clinton has been subpoenaed in connection with the House Oversight Committee’s investigation of Jeffrey Epstein.

Hillary Says She Will Nominate Trump for Nobel Prize if He Brings Peace to Europe

Former President Bill Clinton has also been subpoenaed in connection with that investigation.

Vance has said there will be more indictment coming.

“Well, there’s certainly gonna be more indictments coming over the next three and a half years of the Trump administration, but we’re always going to let the law drive this stuff, and the facts of the case, and not political motivations,” he said recently, according to the Independent.

“Which frankly makes us so much different from the Biden administration, where they indicted not just the president of the United States but so many people who were engaged in policymaking.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




