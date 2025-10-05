Hillary Next? Vance Hints Who's Next in Line for Prosecution as Trump Administration Goes After Deep State

Recent comments from Vice President JD Vance have some online commentators speculating that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is on the list of potential targets as the Trump administration brings those who allegedly broke the law in the past to justice.

Speculation exploded online after a grand jury chose to indict former Federal of Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey on two charges on Sept. 25: making false statements and obstruction of congressional proceeding.

In a post on X, conservative media personality John Dunlap speculated (albeit by presenting his speculation as fact) that Vance’s recent comments suggest Hillary Clinton will be given a subpoena next.

Dunlap attached a video clip on an interview in which Vice President J.D. Vance did not mention names, but said the Trump Justice Department will be gunning for lawbreakers.

JUST IN: JD Vance Hints At Legal Consequences For Hillary Clinton After Comey Indictment JD Vance confirmed that there are subpoenas out for Hillary Clinton and others involved. He made clear that there are active/open investigations that we won’t know about until they… pic.twitter.com/gSzim5gsSX — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) September 30, 2025

Vance said there were subpoenas and “active investigations I think that probably you won’t be fully aware of until we announce the conclusion of those investigations.”

“The president has been very clear. The attorney general, the FBI director have been very clear. They are looking at lawbreaking,” he said.

“For people who broke the law, it’s not going to be a slap on the wrist, ‘We’re sorry, have a nice life.'”

Should Trump follow through on his promise and begin mass prosecutions against the deep state? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“It’s going to be, ‘You’ve got to face consequences for it.”

“I really think it’s our sacred obligation to the American people to ensure that those who broke the law pay the price for it,” Vance added.

A recent CNN report linked indicted former FBI Director James Comey and Clinton.

According to the report, the indictment against Comey centers around leaks to the media made in 2016 concerning Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was leading the State Department.

Separately, Clinton has been subpoenaed in connection with the House Oversight Committee’s investigation of Jeffrey Epstein.

Former President Bill Clinton has also been subpoenaed in connection with that investigation.

Vance has said there will be more indictment coming.

“Well, there’s certainly gonna be more indictments coming over the next three and a half years of the Trump administration, but we’re always going to let the law drive this stuff, and the facts of the case, and not political motivations,” he said recently, according to the Independent.

“Which frankly makes us so much different from the Biden administration, where they indicted not just the president of the United States but so many people who were engaged in policymaking.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.