History: Gorsuch Holds the Key to Landmark Supreme Court Decision

Justice Neil Gorsuch is expected to cast the deciding vote Monday in one of the landmark cases of the U.S. Supreme Court’s term, a challenge to the constitutionality of mandatory union fees.

Over 5 million government employees are required by law to pay dues to public-sector unions. The Supreme Court has been closely divided over the legality of forced dues in the recent past, so Gorsuch, as the newest justice, likely holds the decisive fifth vote in Monday’s case.

Under a 1977 Supreme Court precedent called Abood v. Detroit Board of Education, labor bosses are allowed to collect compulsory dues, or fair-share fees, from public employees since union negotiators represent all government workers for purposes of collective bargaining — even if they are not union members.

Abood forbids the union from using fair-share fees for political purposes like electioneering. Critics of the decision, mostly judicial conservatives and libertarians, say this prohibition is meaningless, as most activity associated with collective bargaining is deeply political.

Therefore, they claim, the fair-share regime violates the free speech and association rights of dissenting workers, made to subsidize an organization with which they disagree.

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

Such fees generate tens of millions of dollars in revenue for the unions. Losing that income could deal a crippling blow to organized labor, so union stalwarts say Abood’s criticism is little more than a political stalking horse for corporate interests.

Several justices in recent years expressed serious reservations about mandatory dues in a pair of labor cases argued between 2012 and 2014. The Court seemed poised to overturn Abood in January 2016, when it heard a direct First Amendment challenge to the fair-share regime.

Justice Antonin Scalia died just one month after the arguments in that case, Friedrichs v. CTA. The eight-member panel deadlocked four to four so a binding ruling was never issued.

Shortly after Gorsuch’s confirmation, the high court agreed to revisit the issue in hopes of reaching a definitive decision. The new case, Janus v. American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), arose in Illinois.

Do you believe Gorsuch will support the “fair-share” regime? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Plaintiff Mark Janus is a child-support specialist who pays roughly $600 per year to an AFSCME local, though he is not a member and disagrees with a range of positions the group takes.

If the justices split along ideological lines, as they did in the Friedrichs case, Gorsuch will cast the deciding vote.

In his first year on the Court, Gorsuch has proved a reliable conservative. He joined Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito in criticizing decisions relating to LGBT rights and President Donald Trump’s travel ban, while peppering advocates with questions about the text of statutes and the original meaning of the Constitution during oral arguments.

Still, he wrote very little on this subject as a judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, so his views are somewhat unknown.

RELATED: Supreme Court Decision Outlines Why Illegal Aliens Are REQUIRED To Be Taught In America

The Trump administration will argue in support of Janus during the proceedings. The decision is something of a reversal for the Department of Justice, which has consistently defended the Abood decision under presidents of both parties.

A decision in the case is expected by June.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.