Hollywood Producer Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Running Prostitution Ring

A Hollywood movie producer was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday after he had been charged with operating a prostitution ring from 2010 through 2017.

Producer Dillon Jordan had pleaded guilty on Sept. 1 to violating the Mann Act, according to a Justice Department news release.

Jordan, 50, was also required to forfeit $1,429,717, according to the release.

“For years, the defendant operated and profited from an extensive prostitution business that catered to wealthy men and was predicated on the exploitation of young women. This Office is committed to prosecuting the perpetrators of sex crimes, especially those who use physical and emotional abuse to make a profit,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

According to the New York Post, court filings said some of the partners with whom Jordan worked to fund movies were among the clients of his sex-for-sale business.

The prosecution’s court filings included a statement from a woman who said she met Jordan in Las Vegas when she was 18 years old.

On that night, she said, she had sex with a man for $3,000, and was brought to a party where he had her “undress and walked her around on a leash, crawling on her hands and knees,” prosecutors wrote.

“The defendant made comments about how young Victim-1 was, such as ‘Look, she is barely 18!’ and pointing to her bedazzled Hello Kitty phone case, which she was carrying,” prosecutors wrote.

“I remember feeling scared out of my mind as my eyes rattled back and forth in my head from the drugs you had quite literally pushed into my mouth,” the victim wrote, according to a statement submitted by the prosecution.

“You separated me from reality, made me question my self-worth, and long after this was all over, I still feel the shame and regret and self-doubt,” she wrote.

Jordan’s attorneys said their client suffered a troubled past that included exposure to sex and strip clubs at a young age.

The Justice Department news release said that Jordan made the arrangements for the women he employed to meet clients, including networking with a madam in the United Kingdom.

The Justice Department release said Jordan “emotionally and sexually abused at least some of the women who engaged in paid sex work at his direction or whom he sought to recruit to engage in prostitution on his behalf.”

In sentencing Jordan, U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan didn’t mince words, noting that Jordan’s “whole business was based on the exploitation of women… Each of whom has endured permanent physical and emotional scars… I may have well gone beyond five years, if I had the authority to do so.”

The Los Angeles Times said that based on a pre-sentencing memo filed by prosecutors, Jordan charged up to $100,000 when he arranged sex parties and could charge up to $15,000 for one woman to meet a client.

Jordan kept about 40 percent of the profits, the Times reported, citing the memo.

The LA Times said a victim statement from a woman identified only as Victim 4, said she was treated like a “slave.”

“For years, almost anytime we went to an ‘exciting’ event it would end in abuse. He would usually end up getting high and then I would have to endure it until it was over. I’d have to fear who might touch me. What are they going to do to me? What will I be forced into?” she said.

Jordan’s IMDB page credits him with producing nine films and lists him as the executive producer of the 2018 movie “The Kindergarten Teacher,” starring Maggie Gyllenhaal.

