Never-Before-Seen Court Docs Reveal New Disturbing Allegations Against Epstein, Maxwell

Thought you’d already heard the worst of the worst in the case of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell? Think again. A batch of court documents unsealed by a federal judge on Monday revealed that the depth of human depravity exhibited by these two knew no bounds.

Epstein, an influential financier with ties to various world leaders and celebrities, was found dead in his cell while he awaited trial over charges related to sexual abuse and the trafficking of young women. Maxwell was later sentenced to 20 years in prison for various sex trafficking charges.

The new court documents detail a number of abuses not previously known to the public.

For instance, one purported Epstein victim, young South African expat Sarah Ransome, claims that she was forced into a threesome with prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz. However, Dershowitz told The Daily Beast that the story was categorically false.

Ransome claimed she was flown to Epstein’s private Caribbean island, Little St. James, now colloquially referred to as “Pedophile Island.”

On the plane ride over, Epstein allegedly had sex with women in front of the other passengers, The Daily Beast reported.

Once they arrived, Ransome claims that young women were made to dress in skimpy Victoria’s Secret clothing.

A number of other revelations came out in the filings.

Apparently, Maxwell ran a “stable of girls and young women” like a brothel, ensuring they regularly gave Epstein sexual massages.

Many of these girls were loaned out to Epstein’s friends, the documents revealed per The Daily Beast.

WARNING: The following contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

“He samples the girls, he has friends come over to New York or the island and they get to see who all the girls are around Jeffrey, and they get to pick one which they want to be with… But, yeah. I mean, he didn’t — he didn’t line them up and go, ‘Hey, boys, pick which vagina you want.’ He didn’t do it that blatantly,” Ransome said.

It appears that some of Epstein’s prominent connections may have been involved in his trafficking and abuse of young women and girls.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, Ransome claims to have made copies of sex tapes featuring Epstein’s alleged associate abusers.

Given the list of incredibly prominent names in Epstein’s infamous little black book, there’s no telling how famous or influential these men could be.

It certainly makes one wonder if Epstein did, in fact, kill himself, given the types of people who could have been brought down, potentially.

After all, it seems more than a tad suspicious that two cameras outside his cell were malfunctioning and two guards failed to do a routine check on him the night of his death (per Reuters).

But I guess the “officials” said it was a suicide and, if we’ve learned anything about “officials” over the past few years, (note a heavy dose of sarcasm) it’s that they can be trusted without question.

Then again, it’s not hard to imagine Epstein feeling desperate after becoming world-famous for owning a “Pedophile Island.”

Maybe we’ll never know what really happened.

Either way, whether it be in this life or beyond, the men and women that aided these crimes will face punishment.

