The Department of Homeland Security will be utilizing its resources to pore over the social media accounts of American citizens to root out potential “threats” following the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion, according to a report.

NBC News on Sunday reported DHS officials intend to use personnel, and not computer algorithms, to mine data from public social media accounts. The department will look at the online activity of those who haven’t yet been banned by Big Tech with the purpose of spotting potential “targets” based on how users, presumably conservatives, exercise their free speech in patterns.

“We’re not looking at who are the individual posters,” an individual identified as a “senior DHS official” told the network. “We are looking at what narratives are resonating and spreading across platforms. From there you may be able to determine what are the potential targets you need to protect.”

One DHS official did go on the record about the coming state-sponsored monitoring of Americans and the activity on their social media accounts.

“Domestic violent extremism poses the most lethal, persistent terrorism-related threat to our homeland today,” said DHS spokeswoman Sarah Peck. Peck added that the threat analysis will be “carried out in close coordination with our privacy, civil rights and civil liberties experts and consistent with the law.”

Doesn’t this all make you feel safe?

Sunday, Americans in the Southeastern U.S. were being turned away from gas stations. Those stations were unable to serve them because of a cyberattack Friday that knocked a major pipeline out.

This is crazy. I stopped for gas just now having no idea what was happening. It’s out. People here told me they’d been to other stations and found the same. pic.twitter.com/7LDVdUXPo4 — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) May 11, 2021

The Colonial Pipeline carried 45 percent of the fuel needed to keep people driving in some states. It won’t be fully operational until later this week, CNBC reported.

A criminal group known as Darkside, which specializes in ransomware attacks, was responsible, according to Fox News. The group hacks sensitive information from targeted victims’ servers, then threatens to publish it if it is not paid.

Where was DHS and our other agencies? They were presumably busy spying on someone’s Trump-loving grandmother.

Does Grandma have a pro-police banner on her Facebook page? She might currently and unwittingly be caught in the DHS dragnet, one would surmise after reading the DHS official’s shady statement about “what narratives are resonating and spreading across platforms.” Why? In all probability, it would be for holding political views that are mainstream, but not in lockstep with those held by our Democratic Party overlords.

Where was DHS and its monitoring campaign over this past weekend, when traffic in Texas was shut down by Black Lives Matter, and a man was endangered after confronting those in a human roadblock about why they were using Plano’s streets as a playground?

WARNING: the following video contains language that some viewers might find offensive.

BREAKING: Plano, TX police officer allows armed left-wing militia to illegally block traffic, reprimands driver who attempts to clear road, defend himself pic.twitter.com/2YTE0dvo9S — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 8, 2021

Surely those leftist activists in Texas organized online. It would be difficult to find any gathering of individuals in 21st century America that didn’t involve some form of internet-based communications.

But the agencies that are tasked with protecting us and keeping order were apparently putting their weight behind an effort to find the next furry, horned hat-wearers, to the extent that they seem to have created some blind spots for themselves.

They, along with Democrats and their reliable propaganda arms in the mainstream media, continue to pretend that the Jan. 6 incursion at the Capitol was the single most tragic event to ever occur — and it’s showing as the country becomes an international laughingstock.

We knew the ugly events of Jan. 6 would be used as a justification for a post-9/11-styled assault on privacy and liberty.

But can’t DHS and the country’s other agencies walk and chew gum at the same time?

If everyone but woke terrorists and Twitter liberals is going to be labeled as an enemy of the state and spied on, can we at least all get a little gasoline?

That’s apparently too much to ask in President Joe Biden’s broken America.

Thus far, the first few months of the Biden White House feels like a second term for former President Jimmy Carter. The only difference is that those running the show are more menacing and they have access to high-speed internet.

