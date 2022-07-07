Share
Lifestyle

Homing Pigeon Named Bob Makes Wrong Turn, Ends Up Traveling from England to Alabama

 By Amanda Thomason  July 7, 2022 at 9:37am
Share

Pigeons are not exactly uncommon birds to find hanging around. In many places they’re so numerous they’re considered a nuisance.

But one older man in Mexia, Alabama, became convinced that one particular pigeon hanging around his house was something special. For one thing, it had ID bands, and for another, it refused to leave his home.



Desperate to resolve the situation, the man reached out to the Monroe County Alabama Animal Shelter, and someone came to collect the animal from his home.

“Today we had a elderly gentleman ask us for help,” the shelter posted on June 29. “He had a pigeon with bands show up at his Mexia home. The pigeon would not leave he decided to seek help.

Trending:
Prominent Conservative Radio Host Quits Station Ahead of Takeover by Soros-Funded Group, Turning Down Big Payday


“Monica Leigh Morris followed the man to his home and was able to safely catch this beautiful bird. After arriving back at the shelter both Monica and Megan Bryan started working on tracking down the owner.

“They were able to get the numbers off the band, but also used our microchip scanner to help track down a webpage called North of England Homing Union. The ladies follow the instructions and was immediately contacted back by the owner! 4000 miles away in North East of England!!!!! Far Far AWAY!”



Owner Alan Todd told The Guardian that the bird, named Bob, had gone astray three weeks ago during a routine flight from the Channel Islands to Newcastle, England.

What would normally be a 10-hour flight got longer and longer until there was no hope of Bob the wayward bird making it home, despite the fact that he was a homing pigeon.

Todd’s guess is that the bird hitched a ride on a ship and decided to take a cruise across the ocean to Alabama, where he took off again.

“He wouldn’t have flown all that way,” Todd explained. “He was covered in oil — it could have been an oil tanker.”

Bob was underweight by the time his ruse was up, but he seemed in pretty good health otherwise.

Related:
Twin 10-Year-Old Boys Save Drowning Dad: 'Jesus Was Standing Right Behind Us the Whole Time'

The real question, though, is how will Bob get back?

His stateside rescuers and owner across the pond haven’t quite figured that out yet, but Bob is being well cared for in the meantime and Todd has started a GoFundMe to try to raise funds to get his homing pigeon home, and so far has amused enough people that he’s raised a little over $1,500 to that end.



“I’m Alan Bob is my pigeon in Monroeville Alabama and need to get him home and raise funds for the animal shelter and Marie Curie,” the fundraiser states.

Todd was even able to “video chat” with Bob several times and confirms that the bird is looking steadily better. No word on whether or not Bob wants to go back home, but either way, he’ll have caring people looking after him and has certainly set a record of some sort.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Homing Pigeon Named Bob Makes Wrong Turn, Ends Up Traveling from England to Alabama
Twin 10-Year-Old Boys Save Drowning Dad: 'Jesus Was Standing Right Behind Us the Whole Time'
Bloody Toddler Found Orphaned After Parade Shooting Takes Both Parents: GoFundMe Raises $2.4 Million
Sweet Elderly Dog Adopts Third Set of Orphaned Ducklings: 'He Took to His Role Like a Duck to Water'
Old Abandoned Dog Gets Trip of a Lifetime after Southwest Employee Volunteers to Fly Him to New Home
See more...

Conversation