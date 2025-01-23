Share
News
First lady Melanie Trump, left, dances with Army Sgt. Henry Waller during the Commander in Chief Ball on Monday.
First lady Melanie Trump, left, dances with Army Sgt. Henry Waller during the Commander in Chief Ball on Monday. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Honor Guard Sergeant Who Gave Melania a Twirl on Inauguration Night Speaks Out: 'I Was Overwhelmed with Joy'

 By Ben Zeisloft  January 23, 2025 at 7:43am
Share

The service members who danced with President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and their wives on inauguration night are speaking out about the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Viewers of the inaugural festivities noticed that shortly after Trump and Vance opened the Commander in Chief Ball with their brides, four members of the armed forces came out to join them.

Army Sgt. Henry Waller, the massive officer who cut in on Trump for a dance with the first lady, described the moment to Inside Edition.

“When I walked on the stage, I was trying to contain my composure, but we were told that it’s not ceremonial composure,” he recounted.

That meant he was allowed to smile and interact with the first couple.

“I was just overwhelmed with joy being out on that stage before all those people cheering for me,” Waller added.

The returning first lady was seen beaming while she danced with him.

When asked if Melania said anything, Waller replied that they indeed exchanged a few words.

“I asked her how her night was going. She said it was going good,” he said. “She asked me how mine was. I said it was fantastic.”

According to Waller, Melania Trump is “a really good dancer.”

But the only rehearsing he was able to do was “back home with my wife, dancing with her.”

Waller, who is 6-foot-6, was selected in part because of his height.

Related:
Weather Reporter Pays the Price One Day After Calling Elon Musk a Nazi

But he is still an inch shorter than Barron Trump, the Trump’s 18-year-old son, who stole the show throughout inauguration day.

President Trump meanwhile took a spin with U.S. Space Force Sgt. Tatiana Saldana.

Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, also danced with service members.

Marine Staff Sgt. Lexus Martinez cut the rug with the new vice president.

“I was very nervous because I’ve never done anything like that before,” she revealed.

Vance, like Melania Trump, is apparently a good dancer, as well. In the words of Martinez, he was “better than me.”

“I was so nervous. I probably looked like I had two left feet.”

Did you watch the inauguration?

Martinez revealed in an interview with the New York Post that Vance, who served in the Marine Corps, made a lighthearted joke when they met a day before the inauguration to calm her nerves.

“He said, ‘Well, I hope you don’t step on my feet.’ And I said, ‘Well, I hope you teach me how to dance up there,’” Martinez said.

“It made me feel more relaxed,” Martinez said. “He still has that Marine Corps humor.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




Honor Guard Sergeant Who Gave Melania a Twirl on Inauguration Night Speaks Out: 'I Was Overwhelmed with Joy'
Prince Harry's Invictus Games Go Woke, Removes Guns from Shooting Events
Trump DOJ Set to Crack Down on State and Local Officials Who Oppose Deportation Efforts: Memo
High School Basketball Player Hailed as a Hero After Saving Opponent's Life During Game
Spanish-Language White House Page Receives Brutal Update: 'Go Home'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation