Honor Guard Sergeant Who Gave Melania a Twirl on Inauguration Night Speaks Out: 'I Was Overwhelmed with Joy'

The service members who danced with President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and their wives on inauguration night are speaking out about the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Viewers of the inaugural festivities noticed that shortly after Trump and Vance opened the Commander in Chief Ball with their brides, four members of the armed forces came out to join them.

Army Sgt. Henry Waller, the massive officer who cut in on Trump for a dance with the first lady, described the moment to Inside Edition.

“When I walked on the stage, I was trying to contain my composure, but we were told that it’s not ceremonial composure,” he recounted.

That meant he was allowed to smile and interact with the first couple.

“I was just overwhelmed with joy being out on that stage before all those people cheering for me,” Waller added.

The returning first lady was seen beaming while she danced with him.

When asked if Melania said anything, Waller replied that they indeed exchanged a few words.

“I asked her how her night was going. She said it was going good,” he said. “She asked me how mine was. I said it was fantastic.”

According to Waller, Melania Trump is “a really good dancer.”

But the only rehearsing he was able to do was “back home with my wife, dancing with her.”

Waller, who is 6-foot-6, was selected in part because of his height.

But he is still an inch shorter than Barron Trump, the Trump’s 18-year-old son, who stole the show throughout inauguration day.

President Trump meanwhile took a spin with U.S. Space Force Sgt. Tatiana Saldana.

Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, also danced with service members.

Marine Staff Sgt. Lexus Martinez cut the rug with the new vice president.

“I was very nervous because I’ve never done anything like that before,” she revealed.

Vance, like Melania Trump, is apparently a good dancer, as well. In the words of Martinez, he was “better than me.”

“I was so nervous. I probably looked like I had two left feet.”

Martinez revealed in an interview with the New York Post that Vance, who served in the Marine Corps, made a lighthearted joke when they met a day before the inauguration to calm her nerves.

“He said, ‘Well, I hope you don’t step on my feet.’ And I said, ‘Well, I hope you teach me how to dance up there,’” Martinez said.

“It made me feel more relaxed,” Martinez said. “He still has that Marine Corps humor.”

