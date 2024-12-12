'I Am Honored': Trump Taps Kari Lake for Huge Position Where She Can Shine

President-elect Donald Trump made another great pick for his incoming administration.

On Wednesday, Trump told his followers on Truth Social that Kari Lake would become the Director of Voice of America.

Trump described Lake as, “a beloved News Anchor in Arizona, which supported me by record margins, for over 20 years.”

The position does seem ideal for the former anchor turned politician who became a prominent name among MAGA supporters during her 2022 Arizona gubernatorial bid and 2024 senate race opposite incumbent Democrat Sen. Rubin Gallego.

According to its website, VOA was created in 1942 to counter Nazi propaganda and has since grown to an international network being broadcast in almost 50 languages to over 354 million people.

Axios states its funding comes from the U.S. Agency for Global Media — Trump mentions he will announce the next head of this agency soon — and that its charter requires VOA to report, “accurate, objective, and comprehensive” news internationally.

The Associated Press unearthed comments made by Trump in 2020 indicating his dissatisfaction with how the VOA was running at the time, saying, “things they say are disgusting toward our country.”

Upon taking office, the AP states President Joe Biden removed a number of Trump picks from VOA. With Lake leading the charge, it’s clear the president-elect wants to see improvement in how the U.S. broadcasts itself globally.

Lake responded on Wednesday to the news, telling followers, “I am honored.”

I am honored that President Trump has asked me to lead the Voice of America. @VOANews is a vital international media outlet dedicated to advancing the interests of the United States by engaging directly with people across the globe and promoting democracy and truth. With an… pic.twitter.com/UWVdPeF6Ye — Kari Lake (@KariLake) December 12, 2024

Lake described VOA as, “a vital international media outlet dedicated to advancing the interests of the United States by engaging directly with people across the globe and promoting democracy and truth.”

Arizonans and Americans broadly should rejoice in Lake joining the administration.

After 20 years in broadcasting, Lake came into politics with nearly unparalleled insight concerning how legacy media distorts the truth.

Trump’s decision puts new hope on a “what could have been” career in politics as Lake narrowly lost to Gallego and her gubernatorial opponent in 2022, Katie Hobbes.

Lake has been referred to as “Trump in heels” for her confrontational style with the legacy media that’s often seeped in far-left ideologies.

During an appearance at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines in August of 2023, Lake — who was in the middle of milking a cow in front of a crowd of reporters — asked a woman from the New York Times, “You know there’s only two genders, right?”

She then told the entire group of reporters, “I challenge the New York Times reporter and the Washington Post reporter to try to milk a cow and then try to milk a bull and see how that goes.”

Not all of Trump’s picks have been winners, but he needs hardnosed and determined names like Lake in his corner if he hopes to create real change.

