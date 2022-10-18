What a Hoot: Halloween Animal Seen Taking to the Skies 'Riding' Child's Toy

As yards across the United States grow displays of fall-themed or creepy decor, it’s not unusual to see things that would be out of place any other time of the year.

Some people go way over the top, coming up with horribly creative, interactive or elaborate displays — but even they can’t match the sight that’s been gracing one neighborhood in Eureka, Illinois.

The neighborhood has apparently become home to a family of owls over the past months. The birds, normally discreet and secretive, have made themselves known, especially as one of their younger members seems to have picked up an amusing habit.

Eric Lind, whose parents live near the owls, shared the hilarious story on Facebook after witnessing it firsthand.

“Current situation at my parents house…..the young neighborhood owl has stolen this stick horse and is flying around the neighborhood with it,” Lind wrote.

“Hilldale/Forest Park/Ridge lane neighbors…if your child is missing their stick horse, you’ll have to talk to the owl!!”

The photo Lind shared shows the owl nonchalantly sitting in a tree, one foot on the branch and the other firmly placed on the neck of the stick horse.







Lind even captured a video of the amusing duo in action, as the owl swooped across the sky, stick horse firmly in talon, looking more witch than bird.

Some have commented, concerned that the owl — which appears to be a young great horned owl — is entangled in the toy and will fall victim to its poor life choices, but Lind said he saw it switch its grip on the stick horse, suggesting the owl is just insistent.







“Edit: for those of you questioning if the owl is hurt or ‘entangled’ in the stick horse,” he wrote, “we have no reason to believe this is the case as we witnessed the owl moving the horse around and even changing it’s grip on it at one point …

“[T]his owl is part of a family of owls that have been in the neighborhood for about 6 months now, and this is one of the young owls …

“[I]f someone sees that the owl is in danger or believes it is hurt, I’m sure the proper authorities would be contacted.”

Many commented to thank Lind for the little inside look at the local Halloween phenomenon, and some chimed in with their own amusing commentary.

“Young great horned owls are…special,” Tanya Jordan wrote. “Not the brightest, but definitely the most entertaining!”

“Some kid at Hogwarts is going to be very disappointed to get a stick horse instead of the latest broomstick!” Trisha Anne Holden wrote.

“Imagine telling the story of seeing that without video proof….you’d be sent to a padded room or rehab!” Brandy McGee added.

What would you think if you saw this unusual pair riding off into the sunset?

