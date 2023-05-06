'I Hope It's Racial': Howard Stern Torched After Revealing What Happened to Him at NBA Game

A liberal radio host is being roasted online for showing just how out of touch he is with the current state of American culture.

According to Breitbart, during the broadcast of his show on Friday, Howard Stern blasted black NBA players for showing no interest in coming over to talk to him, while taking the time to talk to other celebrities, suggesting that they do not like him because he is not black.

“When I, you know, I have courtside, they put me courtside, and the Black players won’t come over and say hello to me, but they go over to Spike Lee,” Stern said about his recent experience at a New York Knicks Game.

But Stern also said that Lee is not the only black celebrity that the players are interested in, revealing that they also like to talk to celebrities like Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan.

“I’ll be sitting next to Tracy Morgan or Chris Rock. You know, they seat you where they seat you. And a lot of times when I’m there, I’m next to Tracy Morgan, who is so funny. And he’s sitting there and like, couple of the players will come over,” he said. “They, like, give him that bro shake and stuff. And I’m like — these guys should hug me, too.”

Stern claimed that he “grew up in a black neighborhood,” referring to his childhood home on Long Island.

But it was what he said next that really set people off, suggesting that there was a racial component to the black players’ lack of interest in him. Stern even said that he hoped it was a racial thing, because then it would mean that they do not dislike his personality.

“Maybe they don’t like me. I don’t know. I’d like to think it’s a White thing, not my personality. I hope it’s racial. That’s all,” he said.

It takes an astounding level of arrogance to feel like you are entitled to the attention of these basketball players just because you are a famous radio host.

Is Stern in the wrong for hoping his situation is racial? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

It may be possible that the basketball players are genuinely more interested in Spike Lee or Chris Rock. It may not even be that they dislike Howard Stern necessarily.

But people on Twitter have been quick to point out that it is pretty rich of Stern to be playing the race card on the black players when there is a video of him in blackface, doing a racist caricature of black people, and using the N-word.

WARNING: The following social media posts contain language that some readers may find offensive.

HOWARD STERN IN A BLACK FACE & using the N WORD like crazy

@HowardStern attacked President Trump & said he don’t like Trump Supporters They call Trump Supporters racist But white liberals & democrats are always in black face & using the N Word#BlackFaceHowardStern pic.twitter.com/j10tePvFyS — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) June 12, 2020

The same Howard Stern who wore black face while using the “n word” and congratulated the cops who beat Rodney King, shown here https://t.co/bJg0VFUCWe https://t.co/uo4CuftbJb — Ali (@4YaInfo) May 5, 2023

#howardstern is trending because he doesnt know WHY black NBA players won’t speak to him. He forgets he’s a racist that used to call black people smelly “N”’s for laughs! (@dom_lucre expose howard stern next!)https://t.co/ZD9RItzxRK — Jessi (@JessiAngel143) May 5, 2023

Howard Stern is showing just how out of touch with American culture he is. He thinks that he can appeal to people by using a reverse racial grievance narrative, despite the fact that there is no evidence of this whatsoever.

If these black players have seen the offensive videos of him, it is perfectly understandable why they would not want to have anything to do with Howard Stern.

It seems as if he cannot comprehend the fact that someone would either dislike him as a person or just have no interest in him, so he chooses to play the race card.

It really is sick that Stern thinks that black players are racist just because they don’t want to talk to him.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.