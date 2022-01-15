Share
Hostage Situation Erupts During Texas Synagogue's Livestreamed Service, Negotiations with FBI Underway

 By Jack Davis  January 15, 2022 at 2:56pm
A hostage situation unfolded Saturday at a Colleyville, Texas, synagogue.

CNN, quoting a “law enforcement official familiar with the investigation,” said at least four hostages were being held, including the congregation’s rabbi.

Police Sgt. Dara Nelson said no injuries have been reported.

“FBI negotiators are the ones who have contact with the person in the building,” Nelson said.

There is “no threat to the general public” at this time according to Nelson.

“Negotiators have contact with this person and are working to come to a safe resolution,” Nelson said, adding that authorities have not yet entered the building, NBC News reported.

Police arrived at the synagogue at about 12:30 p.m.

The Beth Israel synagogue was livestreaming a Shabbat service on Facebook when the hostages were taken.

Before the livestream ended, indistinct audio could be heard of what sounded like police negotiations, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The outlet reported that a man was heard talking angrily about Islam and asking for his sister to be released from prison.

Fox News reported that at one point, the man said, “I will die.”

Colleyville is about 20 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

Beth Israel, which is affiliated with the Union of American Hebrew Congregations, has a 160-seat sanctuary. It also runs a school.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
