Read my lips: John Hughes movies do not conform to real life.

You cannot escape solitary confinement in weekend detention by breaking through the ceiling of your school and making your way back to the library; “The Breakfast Club” is not, in fact, “The Dirty Dozen.”

Likewise, if you take a day off of school to tour Chicago and help wreck your best-friend’s father’s vintage Ferrari, you won’t end up as the hero of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” you’ll end up in juvie.

And, just in case you needed to know that the most outlandish movie franchise Hughes was ever involved in bears no resemblance to reality, the massive ice-cream sundae ordered by Macaulay Culkin’s character in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” is not only thoroughly disappointing but ridiculously overpriced.

Alas, TikTokkers Amira Harvey and Jenna Sinatra found this out the hard way when they tried to recreate a scene from the Hughes-written sequel — the one that includes Donald Trump in a cameo, where Kevin McCallister accidentally gets put on a flight to New York instead of accidentally left at home — and ended up with a $500 dessert at the Plaza Hotel.

In case you’ve forgotten the second movie — I know, it’s hard to tell them apart, given that one features Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern getting hit in the face with paint cans in the Chicago suburbs, and one features Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern getting hit in the face with paint cans in a vacant New York City townhouse — part of the plot involves Culkin’s character checking into the Plaza Hotel with his parents’ credit cards and ringing up a huge bill while his folks and the rest of the family are stuck in Miami, where they were all supposed to go before Kevin’s airport mishap.

Along with other excesses ordered up by Culkin during his spree — which makes the room service tab amassed by Raoul Duke and Dr. Gonzo in “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” look like a value meal at McDonald’s — is a 16-flavor ice-cream sundae, served up to him while he watches the sequel to the gangster film from the first “Home Alone” movie, “Angels With Even Filthier Souls.”







Keep the wet walnuts, ya’ filthy animal. (Seriously. Nobody’s ever liked those.)

Anyhow, because TikTok ruins everything, two creators decided to split one of these ginormous sundaes on a trip to the Plaza Hotel: “The pricey menu item consists of 16 scoops of assorted ice-cream, whipped cream, maraschino cherries, M&Ms, brownie bits, chocolate, caramel, and raspberry sauce,” the U.K. Daily Mail reported. “The luxury hotel even offers its Kevin-inspired Have Fun In New York package, with the perks including a limousine ride, a large cheese pizza, and a ‘Home Alone Sundae.'”

“Amira was so excited for the 16-flavor ice cream from the ‘Home Alone’ movie,” Sinatra said in the viral clip, posted Jan. 11, which has over 5.7 million views as of Thursday morning.

“She said it was $100, it will be fine when we split.”

“That’s what I thought!” Amira said.

She thought wrong: “It’s $500,” she said.

Amira hadn’t even seen the movie, so it’s not like she had any attachment to it. And, according to the U.K. Daily Mail, Jenna said the sundae was “good” but that “no ice cream is worth $500.”

And to make things worse, it was only two flavors — chocolate and vanilla — not 16. Alas.

I’m not sure which one surprises me more: whether the kid who played the bed-wetting Fuller in the first movie (“Go easy on the Pepsi!“) has a far more successful career than his brother Macaulay, who starred in the movie, at present, or whether our society would have degenerated to the point where people were trying to make coin off of the very obviously fictional gags in the “Home Alone” films for clicks — and then act stunned when it somehow got expensive.

On the other hand, consider the fact the Plaza Hotel can charge up the wazoo so you can have the full Macaulay Culkin experience — and people aside from these TikTok clout chasers apparently go for it. Even John Hughes couldn’t make this stuff up.

